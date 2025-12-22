GTA Online Players Debate Certain Perks Of GTA+

Right now in the gaming industry, there’s a very large “disconnect” between developers/publishers and players over what should “be in a game at launch,” and “what is fair to add in later.” That may seem like a small issue at first, but when you consider just how much money players are sometimes forced to spend on “extra content,” and with only hopes that the content is good, things add up rather quickly. For example, GTA Online is very much a “cash spending machine” for Rockstar Games, so they continually try to add more stuff for players to spend money on, the latest of which is the GTA+ service.

As we’ve discussed in the past, this service is about giving “extra perks” to those who have it, whether it be big things or smaller things that just make the game easier to take on. However, on Reddit, one key perk, an in-game app, is drawing attention as something that shouldn’t have been paid for.

“What’s your honest opinion on the Vinewood Club App being GTA+ only? Feels like a useful perk… or something that should’ve been free?”

As you might expect, many were very much on the side of it being a quality-of-life update and not something to shell out extra cash for:

“I think it’s a quality of life update that should have been free. I think GTA+ should be reserved for getting extra in-game cash and discounts on most (or all) items that can be purchased.”

“Honestly, yeah. GTA+ would be way more tempting if it actually helped in the one place I feel GTA Online needs it the most. Time. I don’t have nearly the hours I used to. So if I’m paying a monthly sub, I’m not looking for a rotating pile of “perks” that sound cool on paper but don’t really change anything for the day to day. if GTA+ was genuinely a “time saver” sub, I’d be way more interested. Right now it just doesn’t feel like it does anything to justify paying for it.”

That was the general consensus in the thread comments. While you can get “perks” for being on GTA+, it’s not to the level that people would NEED to get it to “make the cost worth it.” That’s why many are actually concerned about what this could mean in the future, when the next online will have this at launch, and Rockstar Games could lock MORE quality-of-life improvements behind it.