Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

GTA Online Players Debate Certain Perks Of GTA+

by

What do you think?

Right now in the gaming industry, there’s a very large “disconnect” between developers/publishers and players over what should “be in a game at launch,” and “what is fair to add in later.” That may seem like a small issue at first, but when you consider just how much money players are sometimes forced to spend on “extra content,” and with only hopes that the content is good, things add up rather quickly. For example, GTA Online is very much a “cash spending machine” for Rockstar Games, so they continually try to add more stuff for players to spend money on, the latest of which is the GTA+ service.

As we’ve discussed in the past, this service is about giving “extra perks” to those who have it, whether it be big things or smaller things that just make the game easier to take on. However, on Reddit, one key perk, an in-game app, is drawing attention as something that shouldn’t have been paid for.

“What’s your honest opinion on the Vinewood Club App being GTA+ only? Feels like a useful perk… or something that should’ve been free?”

As you might expect, many were very much on the side of it being a quality-of-life update and not something to shell out extra cash for:

“I think it’s a quality of life update that should have been free. I think GTA+ should be reserved for getting extra in-game cash and discounts on most (or all) items that can be purchased.”

“Honestly, yeah. GTA+ would be way more tempting if it actually helped in the one place I feel GTA Online needs it the most. Time. I don’t have nearly the hours I used to. So if I’m paying a monthly sub, I’m not looking for a rotating pile of “perks” that sound cool on paper but don’t really change anything for the day to day. if GTA+ was genuinely a “time saver” sub, I’d be way more interested. Right now it just doesn’t feel like it does anything to justify paying for it.”

That was the general consensus in the thread comments. While you can get “perks” for being on GTA+, it’s not to the level that people would NEED to get it to “make the cost worth it.” That’s why many are actually concerned about what this could mean in the future, when the next online will have this at launch, and Rockstar Games could lock MORE quality-of-life improvements behind it.

Recent Videos

10 Upcoming Survival Games With UNUSUAL Mechanics

10 Upcoming Survival Games With UNUSUAL Mechanics
10 BIGGEST Surprise Hits of 2025

10 BIGGEST Surprise Hits of 2025
Avatar: From the Ashes - Before You Buy

Avatar: From the Ashes - Before You Buy
10 Most DISAPPOINTING Games of 2025

10 Most DISAPPOINTING Games of 2025
THIS OPEN WORLD SURVIVAL GAME LOOKS INSANE, HALF LIFE 3 LEAK? & MORE

THIS OPEN WORLD SURVIVAL GAME LOOKS INSANE, HALF LIFE 3 LEAK? & MORE
Top 50 Best PC Games of 2025

Top 50 Best PC Games of 2025
Fallout New Vegas in 2025 is A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT GAME

Fallout New Vegas in 2025 is A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT GAME
The Most Realistic Zombie Game EVER?

The Most Realistic Zombie Game EVER?
10 Upcoming Games That Are Showing TRUE PASSION

10 Upcoming Games That Are Showing TRUE PASSION
Category: Tag: , ,