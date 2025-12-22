Hogwarts Legacy 2 Might Have An Online Multiplayer Mode

Hogwarts Legacy was a surprise hit when it first launched. Fans couldn’t get enough of this RPG that tossed us into this iconic magical wizarding world. Players would dive into a story set well before the events of the novels and movies. Despite that, there was a lot of love for the game, with players eagerly awaiting the development team’s return to deliver another thrilling installment. We haven’t seen anything yet on Hogwarts Legacy 2, but we’re bound to see something with as much love as the first game received.

So, any news that might peek into the development of this sequel is more than welcome. One way some fans can unofficially pull back the veil on upcoming games is through job listings. These listings usually don’t reveal much beyond the fact that development teams are still working on said project. However, this latest listing has some fans assuming that a Hogwarts Legacy 2 could feature a multiplayer component, something absent from the first installment.

Hogwarts Legacy 2 To Feature Online Multiplayer?

A job listing has been circulating online, sparking excitement among fans about the future of Hogwarts Legacy. The listing uncovered by Gamerant shows that the folks at Avalanche Software are seeking a senior software engineer to join their team. Specifically, the listing mentions work on an online multiplayer RPG. That’s about all we know, really, about this posting, so now speculation can continue to run rampant on what the future might hold.

We’ve since seen plenty of rumors pop up about what we might be in store for. Some fans are expecting competitive multiplayer content like Quidditch to be a thing in Hogwarts Legacy 2. Others have suggested we might see a full-on multiplayer RPG with a free-to-play aspect. Of course, this could also mean we’re still getting a single-player campaign, with online multiplayer as an optional game mode.

We’ll just have to sit and wait for official word to break out. That might be a little while longer, especially now that Warner Bros Discovery is in a potential buyout from Netflix. But, again, we’ll have to see if that goes through and what the future might hold for the gaming division. For now, if you have yet to experience Hogwarts Legacy, the game is currently available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch 2.