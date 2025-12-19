Don’t Bother Waiting For Xbox Wrapped 2025

Wow, does time truly fly. The year seemed to have come and gone out of nowhere. While I’m sure all of you are getting ready for the holiday festivities and those much-needed breaks from school or work, various wraps might keep you plugged in online. There are all kinds of subscription services now that offer these fun little end-of-year wrap-up posts. Unfortunately, Xbox Wrapped 2025 won’t be a thing, as reported online by a reliable industry insider.

Xbox Wrapped 2025 was reportedly scrapped, which really is a bummer. After Microsoft had a rough year with the gaming division in general, with all the cuts, it would have been nice for players who stuck around on the platform to have received one. For those unaware of what a wrap is, it’s a post customized for the individual user. So, for example, Xbox Wrapped would have showcased unique records tracked over your time playing on the console and its services this year.

Xbox Wrapped Scrapped

We’re now getting ready to head into the weekend, and there’s still no sight of an Xbox Wrapped post. Thanks to Windows Central’s Jez Corden, they have heard there are no plans to release one this year. Instead of focusing on a celebratory post that will highlight your unique accomplishments and records from your time playing on Xbox in 2025, the marketing budgets were reallocated.

According to what Jez Corden has heard, the budget that was previously likely to be used for a wrapped has been diverted to other 2026 plans. Xbox has more than a few milestones to celebrate, and that marketing budget is focused on events like the Xbox 25th anniversary and Bethesda’s 40th anniversary. So those might be the reasons we won’t see any Xbox Wrapped posts pop up on our digital Xbox dashboards this year.

That might change for 2026, but we’ll just have to see. Hopefully, next year is better than 2025 was for Xbox. As mentioned, there were more than a few cuts, such as the cancellation of Perfect Dark, a game that a voice actress had previously expressed had hit positive milestones during development. While Perfect Dark wasn’t saved, we have heard that another casualty of the Xbox cuts is being reworked into a completely new project.