OD Teaser Trailer Has A Major Hint You’re Not Seeing Says Hideo Kojima

When Hideo Kojima broke off from Konami and opened up his own studio, Kojima Productions, fans were ready to see what he would cook up. The famed developer, who has been around for decades, is best known for his Metal Gear franchise. However, there are certainly some other games he’s been keen on trying out. We’ve already received two games from this developer under his own studio. Those two are the Death Stranding games, but beyond that, there’s another mysterious project on the horizon. OD has been teased a couple of times already, but if you’re left wondering what it’s about, you’re not alone.

OD was the game project that Hideo Kojima spoke of as innovative and requiring advanced technology to pull off. It wouldn’t be until meeting with Microsoft that Hideo was able to strike a deal that seemed to allow his idea to take root. But, even if the developer is keeping things in the dark right now, you might be missing a major hint as to what this game will be about.

Hideo Kojima Teases OD Hint

The trailers for the upcoming OD game so far have been rather cryptic. But thanks to GamesRadar, who spotted a Japanese publication interview with Kojima, we’re getting another small tease. During the conversation, it was noted that OD’s teaser trailer has a big hint that you might be missing. You won’t catch it right away, according to Hideo, but if you watch the teaser trailer a hundred times, then maybe you’ll finally piece together the hint.

Of course, that doesn’t help too much if you want a more straightforward answer as to what OD is even about. But beyond that little tease, the developer noted that the tag line “for all players and screamers” is another big hint. So again, good luck on your search to piece this game together. What we’re hoping to see is another trailer that might finally reveal what the game will be like and offer a premise for players interested in the storyline.

Then there’s the fact that earlier this month, Hideo wasn’t even sure if OD would work out. So there are a lot of questions, both external and internal, for this one. But beyond OD, we do know that there is another game in the works. Kojima is going back to a stealth espionage-style game, which is something he’s so confident in making now that he believes he could make those games in his sleep.