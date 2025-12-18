Light of Motiram Seemingly Axed After Lawsuit Settlement

I’m sure you’re all familiar with, or at very least have heard about, Light of Motiram. This game circulated online quite a bit for how closely it resembled Sony’s PlayStation Horizon franchise. Because the similarities were easy to spot, Sony was obviously disgruntled. After finding this game online and seeing that it was being marketed for release, they filed a lawsuit against Tencent. Their hope was to kill the game and ensure it never reached the marketplace.

Developers Polaris Quest and Tencent Games, however, were keen to ensure this game came out. One way they went about doing so was going up to bat against the lawsuit. Tencent was arguing that Sony was looking to lock developers out of art styles and genres. That lawsuit would eventually lead to a bigger battle in 2026, with Tencent even agreeing to pause development as it looks to settle things legally.

Light of Motiram Lawsuit Settled

It looks like we won’t be seeing Tencent and Sony head to court in 2026, as the two companies have settled the issue. This news comes from The Game Post, which noted that a new legal document has been filed, revealing that the companies have agreed on a settlement. Now, what we don’t know is any details about that settlement.

That said, we do know that the Light of Motiram video game store listings online have all been taken down. So it would seem that the game is being scrapped. That’s speculation, but it looks like we might not see this game released, and development is likely ceasing, or the project is being reworked entirely. What Tencent is getting out of this settlement would be interesting to note, but at the moment, we’ll be left in the dark.

So, for you fans that were hopeful of getting their hands on Light of Motiram as something to potentially tie you over until that next Horizon game, you’re out of luck. Instead, we’ll just have to wait for the real thing to come out from the folks at Guerrilla Games.