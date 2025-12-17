Todd Howard Knows Fans Are Disappointed That There’s Not A New Fallout Game Ready

Fallout fans were ready to dive right back into the iconic and brutal wasteland. After the incredible hit debut season of the series, there were more than fans of the original games ready to see what this next chapter held. However, when the second season arrived, there was no new game announcement or surprise release. That left more than a few fans disappointed, and Todd Howard is very much aware of that.

Bethesda’s Todd Howard is working through some media marketing right now with the second season debut on Amazon Prime Video. One subject that he’s been getting a ton of questions about is the video game franchise. There are both veteran players and newcomers to the game series who wouldn’t mind stepping into a new game set within the iconic world that Fallout is set within. Unfortunately, there’s nothing here, and Todd Howard touches on how he’s aware of what fans want.

Todd Howard Talks Not Having A Fallout Game Ready

Speaking with The Game Business, Todd Howard noted that everyone is telling him it’s disappointing that the team at Bethesda doesn’t have a game ready to take advantage of the new season. According to him, there’s still a great show out there, and he believes that when the time comes, the next Fallout game will do great.

Everybody will say to us, ‘it’s really disappointing you don’t have a new game to take advantage of this’. And it’s like, ‘well, the show is great. It is what it is. It’s doing great for us. We’re taking advantage of it. And when the next main Fallout game comes along. I think it’ll do great as well’.

Of course, we already know from a previous interview with Todd Howard that the next Fallout game might tie into the show. Its impact is canon, so that means there’s a chance we’ll see a game with references to past events from the show, or even some characters pop up in the world. Of course, there’s a bigger challenge on Bethesda’s plate, and that’s keeping their IPs going.

Right now, they have three major IPs with fans all asking for new content. You have The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Starfield. So knowing how to keep these franchises alive and fans happy with new content will be a tricky balancing act. Fortunately, that’s already something Todd Howard and his team are aware of.

Probably the number one thing that we deal with is, how to serve all those audiences? You’re right, we have three big franchises now, and everybody wants more of it. It’s [about] picking our battles and making sure each one is special. And so even though we’ve had things come out, you mentioned Skyrim, I think it’s [just released] for the 117th time on Switch 2. There’s still a huge audience around that game, with mods and creations as well. Fallout 76 keeps going. But ultimately, it’s about those new entries. Elder Scroll 6 is the thing that most of the studio is working on right now. And just making sure something like that gets the time and attention it needs, particularly after all this time. We do have multiple teams. But we will bring more people onto a project when it needs it… when we have good velocity and we really know what it’s going to be. But that’s still the trick to find a way to keep each franchise as vibrant as it can be. And the good news with Fallout is it’s in a great spot.

For now, if you want more Fallout, you’ll have to stick with the currently available games. So far, we haven’t heard anything new yet on the next installment or even if a remastered edition is coming, much like how we saw with The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. But who knows, maybe we’ll see something here eventually by the time the second season wraps up. Fortunately, one thing we do know is that the production is not wanting too long a delay before season three of the show is ready to head back on TV.