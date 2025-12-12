Gears of War: E-Day Still On Schedule For 2026

Fans of the video game industry worldwide tuned into The Game Awards 2025 last night. It’s the big last event of the year. We get to see the various accomplishments of the developers who launched their games into the marketplace this year. Credit is given to these talented teams, and a few of them even walk away with awards. Arguably, the biggest game from that event, with several awards, was Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. But beyond the awards, some fans are wondering which games might pop up during the show, either in the form of a brand-new trailer or their first public announcement. One of the games fans might have been hoping to see was Gears of War: E-Day.

If you’ve been watching The Game Awards over the years, you know there’s usually no telling which games and developers will show up. It’s always full of big surprises and reveals. But sometimes we get a slight heads-up on which franchises or developers are taking the stage. Unfortunately, leading into The Game Awards, we were not given any insight into whether we would see anything related to the Gears of War franchise.

Gears of War: E-Day Still Scheduled For 2026

Unfortunately, not only did we not get any word of Gears of War appearing before The Game Awards, but the show wrapped up without any mention of the franchise. That’s a bummer for a lot of fans because it’s been a little while since we saw Gears of War: E-Day come up in the public. Fortunately, that’s a game not in danger of being scrapped.

If you were worried about its current status because it didn’t appear last night, rest easy. Thanks to the folks at GameSpot, we learned that Gears of War: E-Day is still slated to launch in 2026. Unfortunately, that’s all we know right now, as the post on the official Gears of War X account messaged out last night that the game is still set to arrive in the coming year.

For those of you who haven’t been keeping tabs on Gears of War: E-Day, it’s a title that’s set up as a prequel to Gears of War. This is the game that will unfold the actual event in which the Locust Horde emerges from their underground lair. That said, it’s currently scheduled to release only on PC and Xbox Series X/S. But with how first-party games are ending up at Microsoft these past few years, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a PlayStation 5 release come later on.