Super Mario Galaxy Clip Shows Off Bowser Jr. vs The Mario Bros

There have been several looks at the various elements that make up the video game industry at The Game Awards tonight, and one of those was the animated TV shows and movies that are lucky enough to be made when certain teams come together to take them to a new medium. While Nintendo isn’t usually at these events, it didn’t miss the chance to put out a new clip for the Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which is dropping in April. In it, we get to see a new look at Bowser Jr. and how he comes face-to-face with the Mario Bros.

Granted, it’s not the biggest clip in the world, at only about 30 seconds, but we do get more action than the original trailer, and that’s something. Plus, we get to hear more of Bowser Jr.’s voice, and that might be important to many out there. So, here’s the clip for you:

Yeah, like we said, it’s not the biggest clip in the world, but we do get to see where the animation is as crisp as you would expect from Illumination, and that’s something to look forward to.

Now, for those who don’t who don’t remember, the Super Mario Galaxy Movie will pick up where the first movie picked off, with the Mario Bros. in the Mushroom Kingdom, and still in possession of a shrunken Bowser, when things truly get galactic. While we still don’t know why the cast goes to space, we do know they’ll meet the one and only Rosalina when they get there.

If it’s anything like the games, we know it’ll be a grand adventure that takes viewers on an adventure across the stars, with old friends and new threats coming to bear beyond Rosalina, the Lumas, and Bowser Jr. Again, we still don’t know too much about the movie outside of what we’ve seen in the main trailer and the new clip, but the potential is there.

The real question is what will be the results at the box office? While it may sound callous, we know that there are some serious expectations on the movie, since the first one got over a billion dollars at the global box office on its first try, and that’s with some somewhat negative reviews bringing its score down on Rotten Tomatoes. Plus, if we’re all being honest, Chris Pratt is a terrible Mario.

Even still, you can expect the movie to drop in April!