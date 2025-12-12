Marvel Rivals Reveals Next Two Characters To Drop In 2026!

Without a doubt, Marvel Rivals has been a huge hit since Day 1. Seriously, it was popular during the beta phase, then somehow got better as time went on…likely because of all the new characters they kept dropping in the game…and the copious amounts of “fan service” that continually gets added as well. Come on, you saw those swimsuits that they wore, you all know it’s true! At The Game Awards, a new trailer dropped to showcase the first two characters that’ll drop in 2026, and they didn’t waste any time in noting that Marvel’s “Merc With A Mouth” is coming to the game at last.

Deadpool got a stylish anime-style trailer showing off his skills and personality, which are what the character is all about in many ways, so it was fitting that he would “debut” in this way. As for his look, it looks like a mix of the classic outfits, but with some extra “details” to make him stand out, such as having his mask be a bit longer than you might have thought at the top. Hey, whatever works for him, right? Oh, and yes, he breaks the fourth wall…quite a bit.

While we didn’t get any gameplay details on him, meaning what class he’ll be, we did see him with his classic swords, guns, and healing factor, so we’d bet that all of that will be taken into play. As for the other character…you’ll see her at the end of the trailer:

Yes, the monster hunter herself, Elsa Bloodstone, will join Marvel Rivals as a part of Season 6. For those who don’t know, she really is a monster hunter and has all types of weapons to take down the monsters that haunt the various realms in Marvel’s universe. Her inclusion honestly continues the trend by NetEase to not only bring in the “classic characters,” but lesser-known ones that they want Marvel fans to be more invested in. Their strategy is working so far, so why stop here, right?

For those who are enjoying Season 5 right now, the most-beloved pair of mutants, Gambit and Rogue, have been the inclusions for the season, with Rogue dropping tomorrow! She’ll be voiced by Lenore Zahn, who voiced Rogue in the classic animated series in the 90s, as well as the revival that dropped last year on Disney+.

So, if you’ve been enjoying the game so far, it looks like you’ll be playing it for some time yet.