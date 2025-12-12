LEGO Batman Legacy Of The Dark Knight, Gets New Trailer and Release Date

So, what was the next “big game” to hit The Game Awards stage and show off what’s to come in the years ahead? Why, that would be LEGO Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight! This game was revealed earlier this year and promises an adventure that’ll take you through all the major movies and games that the Dark Knight has been through over the years, but all in LEGO form, obviously. Tonight’s trailer revealed its release date, teased more of the action to come, and confirmed some of the content that would be included…such as who you’ll get to play as alongside Batman!

For example, the trailer highlighted some of the Tim Burton films, the Joel Schumaker films, the Nolan films, the Rocksteady Games titles, and so on. Then, they showcased that Catwoman, Robin, and even Batgirl would be playable at one point or another. That last one is important, because the game will apparently feature content from Batgirl’s movie that was made a while back…and then shelved by Warner Bros due to “tax reasons.” Yeah, it was stupid, but you can tell it’s referencing that because of how Batgirl and Firefly are in the same scene.

As for Robin, we’ll get to see him go up against Two-Face and Poison Ivy, referencing the movies that Chris O’Donnell played Robin in, and yes, we’ll see other classic villains like Penguin, Bane, Joker, Ra’s Al Ghul, and more.

What’s important about the title isn’t just the game covering all these major media moments, but they’re apparently going to try and tie it all together into one storyline so you can truly “build the legacy” of Batman and his allies. Plus, unlike many other LEGO titles, the combat will be one of the key focuses, with the free-flow action being present in the new trailer, being pulled straight out of the Rocksteady series that helped elevate Batman in a new light.

Oh, and as if that’s not enough, we also got to see Bruce Wayne without the cape and cowl, and how he has an arsenal of Batsuits at the ready, including some you can get as a pre-order bonus.

So, when can you get the game? LEGO Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight will drop on May 29th, 2026! That’s right, it’ll come in the Spring of next year, and it might just be the most robust LEGO title ever put out. You can check out the trailer below: