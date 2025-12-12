Control Resonant Officially Announced For 2026

Remedy Entertainment has been cooking. They have been working on some projects, but one game franchise we knew was being developed was Control 2. The first Control was a huge hit, and it gave Remedy Entertainment the ability to expand the universe beyond Alan Wake. Players were following Jesse Faden, the new director of the Oldest House. If you’ve been following the game and even the spinoff title, FBC: Firebreak, there’s been some real interest in learning what was coming next.

Control 2 entered full production back in February of this year, and we all were crossing our fingers that there would be a trailer or some kind of marketing materials released during this evening’s The Game Awards. We even had a new trademark pop up last month with Control Resonant. So Remedy Entertainment fans were eyeing The Game Awards for some kind of grand reveal. Fortunately, the wait paid off!

Aside from the rather epic-looking setup on stage to highlight the new game, we learned a bit more about what to expect. Or at least, we got another trailer leaving some of us scratching our heads in the best way possible. It looks like another incredible, action-packed, and mysterious game Remedy Entertainment is crafting up. This is also officially being dubbed Control Resonant, much like most of us expected after that trademark discovery happened not too long ago.

The big thing to make note of is that we should be seeing a lot more of this game soon. While we don’t have a specific release date for Control Resonant, we do know the developers aim to launch it sometime in 2026. So, hopefully, we won’t be waiting too long next year before we get not only our first real deep dive into the game, but also the official launch date for when we can dive in and continue the storyline.

For now, you can view the new trailer for this upcoming Control Resonant game in the video we have embedded below.