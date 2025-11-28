Control Received An Interesting New Trademark

Control 2 might have something else coming out before its actual arrival. A new Control trademark was filed and instantly took the web by storm. Speculation is running amok online with fans wondering just what this mysterious project could be about. Unfortunately, official details are scarce, but there are a few things we can hone in on. That’s, at least, until we hopefully see something come up about this trademark or franchise during The Game Awards.

We’re not far off now from The Game Awards. It’s a big celebratory event that fans of the industry attend. While we don’t have any insight into which games or IPs will make a new appearance during the event, we’re undoubtedly going to see some exciting news. These events usually sprinkle in a few new updates to games we know are coming out, along with some world premieres. So, with that being the case, will we see something Control-related?

Control 2 Could Make An Appearance Next Month

Thanks to GamesRadar, we’re learning that a new trademark for Control Resonance was filed in Europe. While not filed directly by Remedy Entertainment, the paperwork was handled by Nordia Attorneys at Law LTD, a company reportedly with ties to Remedy Entertainment in the past. But what’s a little more interesting here is the category under which this trademark is filed.

It’s not just a video game; there are tags that associate with other entertainment media, like film. As GamesRadar noted, this could be something in the works that isn’t a direct video game, but rather something to tie into the upcoming Control 2. We wouldn’t be surprised to see more content released to flesh out Remedy Entertainment’s game lore; they have been building it up with Alan Wake and now Control.

At the moment, we know that Control 2 is in development alongside the remakes of the first two Max Payne games. What we don’t know is how much more time is left in production before the team is ready to see these games released. Likewise, with The Game Awards being the industry’s last major event this year, this could be our last chance to see anything on the games for a while.