This Bundle Highlights Why Red Dead Redemption 2 Needs Upgrades On Consoles Too

BeskInfinity pointed out why Rockstar needs to make upgraded ports of Red Dead Redemption 2 to consoles.

A bundle where a 15 year old game has a Ps5 60fps Enhanced free version and where a fourth best selling game on the planet doesn’t.

Of course, BeskInfinity is highlighting the Red Dead Redemption bundle on PlayStation. This bundle comes with Red Dead Redemption with unique versions for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and Red Dead Redemption 2, but only for PlayStation 4.

Is This Really A Big Deal?

Ostensibly, this does look like nitpicking. Whether you have a PlayStation 4 or a PlayStation 5, you can play both Red Dead Redemption games on your console.

PlayStation owners like BeskInfinity are speaking out because of FOMO. And that FOMO is because Red Dead Redemption 2 received an updated version on Windows in 2019.

What Red Dead Redemption 2 Gets On PC

Rockstar takes full advantage of what is available for PC gamers, that is not on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. There are improvements in lighting all around, including ambient occlusion, global illumination, and reflections.

This version also adds HDR, native 4K, widescreen, multi-monitor support, higher framerates and more.

But it goes beyond that. This version also adds a photo mode, and some new missions and items for both Story Mode and Red Dead Online.

What this all means is that console gamers have been missing out on a lot of things in Red Dead Redemption 2 for six years and counting.

What If Red Dead Redemption 2 Is Waiting For The Next PlayStation And Xbox?

As SynthPotato argued the other day, the new Red Dead Redemption does not get a lot of updates on PlayStation 5. We explained the finer details of that situation here.

As much as fans have been frustrated, this is a solid case to hold back a new Red Dead Redemption 2 for the next PlayStation and Xbox instead of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

If Rockstar will offer us new Red Dead Redemption 2 for consoles, they may as well make it worthwhile.

We do remember that the rumors were that new Red Dead Redemption 2 is meant for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This is speculation on our end.

What About Switch 2?

It should be plainly obvious that the Switch 2 is more than capable of running the game. Between Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Cyberpunk 2077, Street Fighter 6, and more, we’ve seen many cases where the Switch 2 can keep pace with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Sometimes it can even beat the Xbox Series S. But the rumors about Switch 2 dev kits lead us to believe that such a port may take some time.

That may be ultimately for the best. Rockstar can upsell the recent release of Red Dead Redemption for now, while working to make new Red Dead Redemption 2 the best it can be on Switch 2.