Mafia And Borderlands Ask Fans To Nominate Them In This Year’s Steam Awards

It’s one more way to show support to your favorite games.

Following the odd goings on with Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced, other Take-Two games are hoping to get their nominations for this year’s Steam Awards.

Mafia The Old Country For Outstanding Story-Rich Game

The official Mafia Twitter account shared this message:

The Steam Awards 2025 are now live, and we’re humbly asking the Family to consider nominating #MafiaTheOldCountry for “Outstanding Story-Rich Game”

Valve provided this description for this category:

Some days, only a narrative-heavy game will hit the spot, and this one packs a wallop. It’s as gripping as any soap opera, and as well-tuned as a prestige-TV screenplay. Bravissimo — for making us feel things!

Valve also recommended games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Dispatch for this award, but not Mafia. If you liked learning about the early history in the Mafia universe, and want to support Hangar 13, you’ll definitely want to give them your nomination.

Borderlands 4 For Better With Friends

Gearbox shared this message as part of this week’s This Week On Kairos blog update:

Seeing so many of you teaming up with your fellow Vault Hunters is what Borderlands is all about.

Co-op has always been a huge part of our DNA, and we can’t wait to keep building out Borderlands 4 with more awesome content to experience with your friends.

Now until December 1 at 10AM PT, anyone who’s hopped into Borderlands 4 to blast a few bandits in Mayhem-fueled multiplayer can nominate it for the Better With Friends Award in the 2025 Steam Awards.

Valve gave this description for this category:

There are some games out there that just aren’t the same when you play by yourself. Maybe you need to have a friend to watch your back.

Maybe you need to have a friend that you can stab in their back. Either way, fun is awaiting those who gather friends together play this game.

As you can see from the description, both co-op and competitive games can come up in this award.

This time, Arc Raiders and Elden Ring: Nightreign came up as recommended nominees, but not Gearbox’s game.

This certainly says something about FromSoftware’s reputation, as Elden Ring: Nightreign arguably has as much of a mixed reception as Borderlands 4, if not more.

The press may paint one picture of Borderlands 4 but it doesn’t match what the community sees. If Gearbox fans seem fiercely critical, it’s because they want the game to be better and know Gearbox’s ears are close to the ground.

In any case, this is not an awards show you win thanks to favoritism or currying favor with the organizers. It’s the players you need to cater to.

Plainly, both Mafia The Old Country and Borderlands 4 are facing stiff competition this year. But we think these two at least deserve to get those nominations, if nothing else.