“2K Is Life.” Kevin Durant Professes His Love For The NBA 2K Franchise

This must be gratifying for the people at 2K Sports.

Kevin Durant revealed all the different ways that he was, as it turns out, a huge NBA 2K superfan.

We went back to his video for the Boardroom, where he and his Houston Rockets teammate Amen Thompson played some NBA 2K26 while talking casually about the game.

KD Was With NBA 2K From The Start

KD revealed that he had been playing since the original NBA 2K. For those who don’t know, this was a launch game for the Dreamcast all the way back in 1999, when Sega still owned Visual Concepts.

KD himself would not start a basketball career until the 2006-2007 collegiate season, with the Texas Longhorns. He actually talked about the early lessons he learned from the game that he took to the courts, and real life:

The competitiveness that comes from 2K and it just takes you through an emotional roller coaster sometimes. I learned how to control my anger actually from realizing I need to stop breaking controllers.

You let it get the best of you and I did plenty of times. But that’s the beauty of 2K. That’s why I love it so much.

KD’s 100 Game Win Streak

KD also shared a wild story about playing NBA 2K, now as an NBA player.

I went on a 100 game win streak in the park one night with a 2K-leager. My boy Chuck played for the Brooklyn Nets 2K team when I was playing for Brooklyn.

Hundred Gamer. I wasn’t even expecting it. By like 50 games, it’s like 12:00. I’m like, I got a game tomorrow. I was up till like 3:00 a.m. playing that.

The funny part about this story is that KD played for the Nets from 2019 to 2023. So this is not a story from a decade or two ago. He played these 100 games sometime in the last five years.

KD’s Praise For NBA 2K

Finally, KD shares his fond thoughts about NBA 2K in general.

I just think 2K and culture has come such a long way and how people consume the game. I think 2K is another one of those ways to get close to basketball and feel like you’re a part of the sport.

Everything is accurate to the tee. How the arena looks, how the players look, the signature moves. I think everything is tailored to be perfect to be if you want to be immersed in the game virtually.

It’s perfect. And like I said, all the players play it. 2K is life.

We’re sure the people at 2K Sports and Visual Concepts were delighted to learn that one of the athletes they built this game around is throwing that love back to them.