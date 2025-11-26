Borderlands 4 Cinematics Will Be Updated To 60 FPS – Eventually

We can’t help asking how long before they get this game sorted out.

Gearbox didn’t forget to update Borderlands 4’s cinematics – but they’re not ready just yet.

Community member Pietro Russo asked this question to Gearbox creative director Graeme Timmins on Twitter:

nevermind, old cutscenes are still at 30 fps

…any idea why only the new cutscenes of the christmas quest are at 60 fps? wished it was patched across all cutscenes

(side note: loved the content <3)

Timmins shared this hopeful response:

This is coming in a future update! Testing discovered some oddities with timing of effects and other elements in base game cinematics that required more support before moving to 60fps.

Not A Dealbreaker, But A Weird Oversight

Of course, Borderlands 4 players will remember how poorly the game performed at launch. Gearbox put the work in to address all the technical issues and bugs since that launch, but it was still pretty disappointing.

Obviously, as new content comes in, Gearbox would want to make sure not to disappoint fans with it. But as you can imagine, there are still improvements that they are putting into the base game.

This still comes across as a weird oversight on their part, all things considered. One would definitely expect that they got all the cutscenes running at the best performance they possibly can be.

Once again, we won’t speculate on the technical eccentricities of programming video games. It does sound like this has something to do with how these cutscenes incorporate to the main game, than the video editing portion of these scenes.

When Will Gearbox Be Finished Shaping Up The Game As A Whole?

Gearbox is definitely not the only AAA game company that ships their games with a litany of problems that have to be fixed in the succeeding months.

But this instance unavoidably raises this question. We don’t know if Take-Two didn’t give Gearbox an extension to get all this taken care of, or if this was Gearbox’s decision. Alternately, there could have been an oversight on the QA end.

Either way, the question is the same; how soon before they take care of all these issues, big and small? We also can’t help but speculate if this is part of the reason the Switch 2 version is taking so long.

We don’t expect Gearbox to bring an answer to this question, and it would be unreasonable to demand it. This is mainly an assertion that Gearbox get all of these things taken care of to meet the bare minimum of what we expect from a game of this scale at launch.