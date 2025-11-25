Apparently Grand Theft Auto V Is Eligible For Steam’s GOTY In 2025

It’s eligible for the exact reason you think it is.

It’s time for Steam users to nominate their favorite games on the Steam Awards, and one Rockstar game is surprisingly, and humorously, eligible for Game of the Year.

We’ll let PLTytus explain it in their words:

Lmao, we can vote on #GTAV as Steam GOTY, because Enhanced came out this year.

Indeed, if you go to the Steam Awards nomination page for 2025, you can search for Grand Theft Auto by name and Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced will come up. It’s Steam page says it was published on March 4, 2025.

For what it’s worth, it does not come up in the recommended list of games. If you’re curious what does, we’ll share what we received:

Marvel Rivals

Silent Hill F

EA F1 2025

Wuthering Waves

Split Fiction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Dispatch

Arc Raiders

Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Escape From Duckov

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road

Stellar Blade

Dying Light: The Beast

Where Winds Meet

RV There Yet

Europa Universalis V

We suspect if you look this up in Steam’s page yourself, you may get different titles.

Should Grand Theft Auto V Be Eligible For GOTY This Year?

On one end, it is good to see that Valve is as permissive with their rules for nominations as possible. It’s certainly a lot more than we can expect from other award giving bodies.

We can also understand the perspective of fans who would want to nominate and vote for Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced. If they’re dedicated Grand Theft Auto V players, of course they would see the value of getting the Enhanced Edition.

The obvious elephant in the room is that this takes attention away from all the great new games that were published on Steam. Some of the most famous of these games launched this year and came from up-and-coming studios.

We’re sure a lot of fans would make this argument for why Sandfall Interactive and Embark Studios deserve more recognition than Rockstar. They brought new ideas with their completely new games.

Even if Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced had more active players than both Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Arc Raiders, we imagine the argument will be that this award should elevate newer game studios. Otherwise, only the biggest publishers like EA, Microsoft, and Rockstar would dominate these awards.

Steam Will Do It If The Gamers Ask For It

For what it’s worth, if there are enough gamers who ask for it to win, than Valve may choose to give it to Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced. But we think fans should be happy enough if the game gets an official nomination, even if it doesn’t win.

With that said, let’s not forget that these awards are about celebrating games. We wish the best of luck to all the nominees!