Don’t Hold Your Breath For Grand Theft Auto V To Come To The Switch 2

NatetheHate has killed off speculation for Grand Theft Auto V to come to Nintendo Switch 2.

He said this on Twitter recently:

Haven’t heard anything GTAV coming to SW2.

Grand Theft Auto V Was Already Unlikely To Come To Switch 2 – And Not For Performance Reasons

Grand Theft Auto V was originally released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 all the way back in 2013. Clearly, the Switch 2 has more than enough power to run the game.

There are tons of PS360 generation games that turned out to do really well on the Switch 2. So we know for sure that Rockstar can make all sorts of accommodations to bring the game to the Nintendo console.

What really holds them back from doing this is Grand Theft Auto Online, Grand Theft Auto V’s live service component.

Rockstar already has to put in a lot of extensive investment to keep Grand Theft Auto Online operating on PC and consoles. As you may remember, they have also kept dropping consoles as newer generations of those consoles become more relevant.

We think Rockstar could make a playable and good version of Grand Theft Auto Online on the Switch 2 as well. But the issue here will be the long term support, which most developers cannot justify investing in.

As you can see, even the live service games on the Switch have been very limited through the years. Switch users got Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and arguably Minecraft. For those games, the developers are pledged to keep updates, because that’s how they make money on the games as well.

Should Rockstar Bring Grand Theft Auto V – Without the Online – To The Switch 2?

Now, if Rockstar would limit Grand Theft Auto V to only the story campaign that might be a much better idea. Such a port would be a pretty good way to keep fans happy until Grand Theft Auto 6 finally releases.

We also believe Take-Two would work with an established porting studio, to cut the costs down on this project without compromising the game itself.

Even without that online component, there would absolutely be huge interest in this game on Nintendo’s platform. Of course, there is appeal to playing this game on the go, but also to connect it to Nintendo’s ongoing hybrid success story.

In this case, we think the issue would be more about Take-Two’s capacity to fund and support these ports. We think, if it will happen, Rockstar won’t even start work on it until after they release Grand Theft Auto 6.