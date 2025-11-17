Kiwi Talkz: Don’t Expect Anything From Rockstar At This Year’s TGAs

Reece “Kiwi Talkz” Reilly has once again given fans the talk regarding Grand Theft Auto 6.

After someone asked him if Max Payne 1&2 Remake could appear in this year’s The Game Awards, Reilly said this:

Dont ever expect anything from Rockstar at TGA.

Rockstar marches to the beat of their own drum, they dont need the TGA, they do everything on their own terms, thats why you never saw them at E3, why they dont appear in Sony, Microsoft or Nintendo shows or at TGA.

Reilly Is Generally Correct About Rockstar Games and The Game Awards

Of course, Reilly is generally correct about Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive’s line of thinking. Famously, they snubbed the 2023 The Game Awards and released Grand Theft Auto 6’s 1st trailer a few days before the event.

As we now know, game companies pay a pretty penny to bring their trailers to Geoff Keighley’s Summer Games Fest. Esquire, who reported on this, claimed that The Game Awards placement also costs the same.

Rockstar knows they can put their marketing spend outside of The Game Awards and do better. Grand Theft Auto’s crossover appeal means they can get lapsed gamers to jump back if they catch them at the right time.

So there’s every reason to believe Rockstar and Take-Two won’t work with Keighley at all. Except for when they did do that.

But Then Again, Rockstar Has Shown Up To The Game Awards In A Big Way

Rockstar and Take-Two delivered a song medley from the Red Dead Redemption 2 soundtrack in 2018’s The Game Awards. That included D’Angelo’s song Unshaken, though we should point out that he did not make it for the show.

Subsequently, in 2010, Rockstar showed up for the TGAs predecessor, Spike’s Video Game Awards. That year, Jose Gonzalez performed the song Far Away from the original Red Dead Redemption. They also had a 20 minute musical performance for 2013’s VGX, featuring songs from Grand Theft Auto V.

Now, if you did not catch on when we shared these examples, we have a caveat to share as well. Rockstar showed up when they had games that were nominated in those respective awards shows.

So Reilly may still have a point. Since Grand Theft Auto 6 obviously won’t be eligible for nomination this year, it’s unlikely for Rockstar to make an appearance at the TGAs.

We do believe it’s never say never. At the same time, we don’t advise fans to stay up for the show to catch a new trailer from Rockstar.

They’ll probably bring a trailer a few days before the show again, if they have one ready.