Kiwi Talkz: Grand Theft Auto 6 Is Doing Things Other Developers Won’t Match For 15 – 20 Years

“Kiwi Talkz” Reece Reilly has made some surprisingly bold claims about Grand Theft Auto 6.

Reilly was asked if the game was really just going to be Grand Theft Auto V 2.0. He replied with this:

lol it definitely isn’t GTA V 2.0 and people have no idea what they are talking about.

Some of the stuff I have heard Rockstar are doing with GTA 6 is super ambitious and it is unlikely any other developer will be able to match what they are doing for 15-20+ years.

What Could Rockstar Be Doing With Grand Theft Auto 6?

Of course, Reilly didn’t even drop a hint of what he is alluding to here. But this lines up with everyone’s expectations of how big Grand Theft Auto 6 is.

It is easy to take this for granted, but we can definitely say that Grand Theft Auto V is more than just Grand Theft Auto IV 2.0. Even without Grand Theft Auto Online, Grand Theft Auto V is considerably more ambitious and accomplished.

On one end, the ambition of a three-protagonist title just hasn’t been attempted before. It’s true that Trevor doesn’t get as much representation in there as Michael and Franklin, but Dan Houser and Rockstar still had to tie up a single campaign between three people.

But this achievement goes beyond the logistics of telling three stories. Houser tied together a story of a cynical world that’s literally and figuratively filled with dark places. And then he finds a path for people to redeem themselves in spite of it all.

And then, the scale of Los Santos has never been seen in any previous Grand Theft Auto games. Rockstar definitely did not sit on their laurels making bigger and more impressive open worlds.

Maybe some fans literally weren’t old enough to have this frame of comparison. But there are plenty of fans who would know better than to ask questions like this.

Fans did not expect how big Grand Theft Auto V was going to be when it came out. And the same will definitely be true of Grand Theft Auto 6.

There’s definitely a lot of potential in a doomed lovers scenario between this game’s protagonists. But also, we should already start imagining how much bigger Leonida is, what players will experience there, the ambition of this open world that wasn’t possible when they made Grand Theft Auto V.