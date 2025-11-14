Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Removes Players’ Ability To Pause The Game

Call of Duty is back again. Every year brings a brand-new installment to this long-running franchise. The Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 installment has been released today, and if you’re digging into the campaign, there’s one feature that proves to be more than frustrating. It turns out you’re unable to pause the campaign. It’s just not a thing with this installment, so be prepared to stick through the game all the way during each mission; otherwise, you’re restarting.

There’s a large pool of players out there who are primarily interested in the multiplayer component of the Call of Duty games. So, this feature, or rather the lack of a feature, isn’t a problem. Still, for those players who like to jump into these games for the big, over-the-top blockbuster action-type storylines, it’s a little frustrating, I’m sure, that you can’t pause the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Campaign Frustration

Thanks to Eurogamer, we’re learning a few things, and none of them are exactly appealing when it comes to the campaign. As mentioned, there’s no pausing in the campaign, so get ready to sit through an entire mission uninterrupted. Likewise, the campaign focuses on a squad of characters, none of which are picked up by AI if you’re playing solo.

Furthermore, you’ll need an always-online connection even to play this game. So, if you get booted offline for any reason, you’ll lose progress. The same can be said if an update is rolled out, because the game will automatically cut over to that update, leaving you to lose progress again. That’s because there are no checkpoints in the missions, as reported by Eurogamer.

A lot of frustrating decisions were made when building out this campaign, and it’ll be interesting to see if this doesn’t get adjusted in an update or if we see a pivot back with next year’s installment. Regardless, hopefully this gives you a heads up if you’re looking to get in on the fun.

As mentioned, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 just launched into the marketplace and is available right now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.