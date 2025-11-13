New Borderlands 4 Shirt Arrives Via Eighty Sixed

Who doesn’t love to rep their favorite series and such? When it comes to the video game industry, there are plenty of companies that love nothing more than to create things like shirts, swag, statues, and other cool things for people to buy to not only showcase the coolness of the franchise but to give the players something unique to have in their homes. And, you know, to make money off of those who would be up for this kind of thing. In the case of Borderlands 4, Gearbox Software has already done a lot in the swag department, including starting up a new contest for a pair of shades.

However, if you want something you can just buy and not have to win, the team at Gearbox worked with Eighty Sixed to create a special Borderlands 4 t-shirt:

The “Psycho Ripper” shirt, as it’s called, will cost you $32, and here’s how the team describes it on their website:

“Arm yourself with this Limited-Edition Borderlands 4 t-Shirt, and channel the unhinged energy of Kairo’s most deranged enemies! It’s a premium piece of gear that makes a bold statement, designed for Vault Hunters who laugh in the face of danger. Join the Crimson Resistance, and claim this exclusive drop before it heads into the Vault for good!”

We appreciate the hyping of the shirt in that description, and it does look like a cool shirt overall. It’s got the classic logo mixed with some other elements to help it stand out and be a true representative of the game that has come out.

So, if you have a little bit of extra cash, you should try to get it!

Now, as for the game itself, things haven’t been the best for it. You might recall a piece we did that noted how on Steam alone, the 4th entry has gone from 300,000 players at its peak to just about 20K in less than two months. That’s a massive drop that no developer wants to see. Plus, while some players are defending what the title offers, some have felt that Gearbox Software isn’t doing right by fans, not only with the customization issues that have been going on since launch, but also with the post-launch content that hasn’t exactly been “inspiring.”

Thus, you have to wonder if the game’s player rate will continue to plummet the longer that players have to wait for meaningful content that isn’t glitchy when it releases.