Former Rockstar Dev Says Grand Theft Auto 6 Studio May Have Bit Off More Then They Can Chew

As a former developer in the company, he would know.

A former Rockstar Games developer has shared an interesting new idea on why Rockstar and Take-Two delayed Grand Theft Auto 6 a second time.

YouTuber York Street Gaming explained that they had worked on both Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2. He still makes games aside from running a YouTube channel, but he is no longer at Rockstar Games.

And so he is in a unique position to talk about what could be going on at Rockstar right now. In particular, he was there recently enough that he could speak to what the mood in the studio is like right now.

York Street Gaming mostly said the same things you already heard. He pointed out that polishing games can take longer than finishing the story and game design. He also acknowledged the layoffs and protests that came from it.

But he also brought up something interesting.

In York Street Gaming’s words:

I have no idea what they’re doing with GTA 6. Take everything, like I said, with a tiny grain of salt. This is just coming from somebody that used to work over there who works in games.

I’ve seen a lot of different games get delayed. And I’ve been a part of a lot of games getting delayed. And most of the time, it’s because of a mechanic.

It’s because of something in the game that’s taking longer than expected. Usually, the company has bit off more than they can chew.

And they don’t want to say that, but they bit off more than they can chew. And right now, they’re scrambling to finish all that to make it look as beautiful as possible and they just don’t have enough time to do it.

They’re not confident that they can release it in May. So they just give themselves a big buffer. Okay, let’s let’s push it all the way till you know sweet spot right before Christmas next year.

Ah, that’ll give us enough time. We can breathe. We can, you know, go back to normal and finish this game and make it look beautiful, right?

What Could Rockstar Have Tried That’s Bigger Than They Tried Before?

We should recognize that Rockstar does not rest on their laurels. If you are an old fan, you can recognize that the studio went through growth and evolution from Grand Theft Auto to Red Dead Redemption, to Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

And older fans will know have they grew up in this capacity in their earlier games. So York Street Gaming may be onto something about this.

We won’t be speculating on what they’ve thought of here. But knowing Rockstar, it could genuinely be the kind of vision that isn’t possible in older hardware like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Something that big could make this long wait worth it after all.

You can watch York Street Gaming’s video below.

