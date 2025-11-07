GTA+ Now Includes Access To Grand Theft Auto Online On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Rockstar has made a huge announcement for GTA+.

They made this announcement on Rockstar Newswire:

Now anyone can play GTA Online on current generation consoles with a GTA+ Membership.

If you have yet to join the millions of GTA Online players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, now is the perfect time to experience its wealth of upgrades and improvements, and get a range of special GTA Online benefits, access to even more Rockstar Games titles in the GTA+ Games Library, and more with a GTA+ Membership.

I Don’t Get It…

OK, so gamers who haven’t played or subscribed to GTA+ may not understand what benefit Rockstar is providing here. GTA+ was a subscription that added in-game rewards for people who are already playing Grand Theft Auto Online.

Rockstar originally bundled Grand Theft Auto Online to Grand Theft Auto V. Later, they offered Grand Theft Auto Online as a separate product. That’s useful for fans who only care about the online mode, but they also had to subscribe to GTA+ afterwards.

Now, you can choose to subscribe to GTA+ on its own. Once you do, you then get access to Grand Theft Auto Online, with no extra purchases on your part.

This whole arrangement will save players $ 20. But this could mean more than that.

GTA+ Could Carry Over To Grand Theft Auto 6 Seamlessly

Since Rockstar offers GTA+ as a truly premium product, they have to make that deal as enticing as possible. And you can stuff in as many in-game rewards as you want, but there are some gamers who will look for more value.

And this new arrangement suggests that the GTA+ subscription itself is not tied to the current version of Grand Theft Auto Online.

We think this could mean that GTA+ will carry over to Grand Theft Auto Online for Grand Theft Auto 6. If you get this subscription now, you could potentially get access to both Grand Theft Auto Online versions of Los Santos and Leonida.

And maybe Rockstar is using that extra delay to make it possible to travel between Los Santos and Leonida. That would be incredible seamlessness that fans might enjoy even more if they didn’t have to pay two retail games for it.

This move would also push Rockstar’s live-service ambitions for Grand Theft Auto Online. Rockstar isn’t quite ready to snap Grand Theft Auto Online into free to play. But this push for subscription will still draw new players in, to find out what the big deal is.