NBA 2K26 Latest Update Address Ball Collision Sensitivity

NBA 2K26 fans have been enjoying the game for a little while now. It’s still a new release as the game only just dropped into the marketplace this past month. That said, if you’ve been playing the game and have had some issues with the gameplay, developers are taking feedback. It’s rather common to see a bunch of updates come to the game shortly after its release. With more players actively enjoying the game, that feedback is often crucial to sometimes drastically change up the experience for the better.

That was the goal for the developers latest version 2.1 update. This update just came to the game right before the past weekend hit. So if you haven’t logged on to the game lately, here’s what you’re missing out with the new patch drop. Maybe this will entice you to give the game another play.

NBA 2K26 V2.1 Update

There’s not too many drastic changes to the game from this previous weekend. With the version 2.1 update there was our four key areas that was highlighted by the development team. You can, of course, find all of the patch notes and the previous patches that came to the game over on the official NBA 2K website right here.

That said, we’ll include the full patch notes as listed on the official website below. Again, it’s not a major update compared to the previous 2.0 update that we received in October 14, 2025, but it’s an update that might change up some of the gameplay experience for the better.

NBA 2K26 GEN 9 (New Gen) V2.1 Patch Notes

Returned the ball collision sensitivity on escape dribble moves to pre-Patch 2.0 levels based on community feedback. The improved responsiveness for well-timed, intentional steal attempts remains.

Updated the shot meter to properly reflect the green window bonuses of the Poster Machine Takeover Ability.

Resolved a reported hang that could occur when attempting to load a MyCAREER save.

Fixed a hang following a press conference in the Out of Bounds story.

So overall, it looks like there was mainly a focus to address the ball collision sensitivity and an update to the shot meter. That said, we might see more patch updates coming out for the game as the developers continue to monitor player feedback and address any additional bugs that might pop up in the game.

If you haven’t already picked up NBA 2K26, you’ll find it available right now on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.