GTA 6 Fans Are Hyping Up The Game’s Lighting Systems

\When video games are able to transfer themselves over to the next generation of consoles, there’s an expectation that they’ll not just play better than they did on the last-gen systems, but that they’ll look better. Think about the transitions we’ve seen over the years from 8-bit games to 16-bit, and then 16-bit to the first 3D model games, and then, over time, the various ways that 3D models have become better and better. Fast forward to now, and games sometimes border on serious “realism,” and that’s what GTA 6 is aiming to have. Many feel like Rockstar Games will take things to the “next level,” and that applies to every element of visuals.

As the tweet below states, that includes the game’s lighting. The screenshot in the tweet perfectly highlights how the game will look at certain points of the day, and the lighting system is truly making that sunset view special. In the comments, many were weighing in on how far Rockstar will be able to push the lighting to make things pop and stand out.

The lighting in GTA 6 is going to be next level!



Nothing is even going to come close!



Really curious about all the technologies Rockstar Games have created that we don’t even know exist yet.#GTA6 #GTAVI pic.twitter.com/sLaC6ge1G1 — RockStation (@rockstationonx) October 12, 2025

The question you might have here is, “Why would the lighting be better in GTA 6 than anything Rockstar Games has done before?” The answer to that is simple: hardware. You have to remember that the last two big games that Rockstar produced weren’t on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. They were actually before then by either a little or a lot. Remember, the 5th entry in their crime series came out in 2013! The game they made looked good back then, but now they’ve got a set of platforms, including updated PC specs, to work with that blows 2013 tech out of the water.

Even when compared to their beloved cowboy prequel, things will be more advanced, and that’s something to look forward to in various ways.

Why is that? The game is set in the state of Leonida, the virtual equivalent of Florida, and it’s clear that Rockstar Games wants to bring the place to life in various ways, including by using the lighting to help certain moments and points stand out. In the above tweet, some of the commenters posted screenshots and gifs of shots from the trailer that highlighted how the lighting gave each setting a different feel or vibe via its coloring and style.

Plus, the lighting will add to the realism of the human models, making the storytelling more dynamic and “real.” Guess we’ll see next May how well it all looks!