Besk Infinity Predicts Rockstar Games’ Next Four Years

We don’t know if Rockstar’s releases will be this neatly laid out.

Besk Infinity, a popular Grand Theft Auto fan account on Twitter, has shared his predictions of Rockstar Games’ next four years.

He made this tweet last week:

My Rockstar Games timeline predictions

2025 now: RDR2 Enhanced for Ps5/Switch2/XboxSx

2026: GTA6 and GTA6 Online (obviously)

2027: GTA4 Port to Ps5/Switch1and2 from Double Eleven

2028: Max Payne 1+2 Remake Remedy+Rockstar

And in-between obviously a lot of GTA6 Online DLC

Why Do We Believe There’s A Game Every Year?

Rockstar has been releasing something new once a year since 2021. And they have managed to do this by publishing a series of rereleases of their old and recent games.

Of course, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been a poor start to this cycle. Outside of that, these rereleases have been largely taken well by the fans.

Does Max Payne Really Belong Here?

Rockstar is publishing the Max Payne 1+2 Remake. Remedy made a deal with Rockstar, as the rights owner, to make these remakes possible.

But Rockstar isn’t really the side taking charge of this project per se. As we verified from the original press release, it was actually Remedy who approached Rockstar about this project.

Rockstar could choose to bring this remake behind or forward a few months. But since this was Remedy’s idea, they’ll be the ones who will choose what direction these remakes are going.

All of this is to say that Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two, may not have a direct say on this project compared to their internal games. Take-Two may have to accommodate to Remedy’s progress when they release the game, and not the other way around.

What Is The Hold Up For Red Dead Redemption 2?

The enhanced Red Dead Redemption 2 rumor has been around for a few months now. Some fans expected to get the announcement already, but it still hasn’t happened yet.

While we would love to get this as Rockstar’s 2025 release, we aren’t holding our breath for it. We don’t know why this still hasn’t been announced yet anyway.

It’s possible that Grand Theft Auto 6 and the enhanced version of Red Dead Redemption 2 were delayed for the same reason. But since the latter wasn’t announced yet, Rockstar did not have to acknowledge it.

We will have to accept the possibility that both games could be releasing in 2026 instead. Hopefully, Rockstar will keep both releases apart so they don’t cannibalize each other’s sales.