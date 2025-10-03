WWE 2K25 Teases John Cena’s Farewell Entrances

WWE is always filled with storylines, surprise reveals, and frankly, uncertainty when each match kicks off, especially in the case of a nasty botch. Regardless, there are usually a few reasons to tune in weekly, but the main reason some fans might be tuning in this year is for one particular wrestler. We know that this will be the final run of WWE superstar John Cena. As a result, we can expect to see some focus on that wrestler in WWE 2K25.

WWE 2K25 was released earlier this year, and if you’ve been enjoying the game, the developers are trying to keep you hooked. Several DLC packs have been released to keep you checking back in regularly. However, we have a new tease of something else in the works for later this month, and it will be centered around John Cena.

WWE 2K25 Teases John Cena’s Farewell Tour

Those of you who didn’t catch the post from the official WWE 2K25 X account, they released a small snippet of footage for John Cena’s final WWE tour. We get a new entrance and a look back at John Cena’s earlier attire, when he transitioned to a heel persona.

It’s just a small snippet of footage, but it did give us a date to note. We should see this arrival on October 16, 2025. We can also likely expect to see plenty more of what’s to come over the next week. That said, a datamine from X user Witty Witterson has already noted online what they believe will be included with the upcoming Farewell Tour Edition Pack. If they are correct, we’ll see WrestleMania 41 featuring John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and some cosmetics for the Farewell Tour.

Recently, we saw the game receive the Attitude Era Superstars Pack, in which some wrestlers are reacting to their character’s entrance. If you haven’t picked up a copy of the game yet, WWE 2K25 is currently available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, we also know when the servers will be shutting down for this game, despite it only being released earlier this year.