Rumor: Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto 6 Discord Might Have Been Found

It’s possible the employees just made these for casual chats.

Some fans may have once again found Rockstar’s floor sweepings while they weren’t looking.

Credit: Discord

PLTytus, who runs the fan site GTAWeb.eu, shared this on Twitter last month:

There is new Discord channel to follow updates in #GTAV/#GTAOnline (and other I suppose)

He linked to the Discord server, but we won’t bother sharing it here for reasons that will be obvious below.

A Smoking Gun?

Yesterday, PLTytus shared this:

Lmao, I just found out that all IDs on Discord have creation timestamp in it, and I checked when @RockstarGames server was created – 2019

It must have been private all these years.

Earlier this year, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick revealed that Rockstar started principal production of the game in 2020. Pre-production started a little earlier than this, sometime in 2018.

We don’t have a Take-Two employee, even an insider, to confirm these connections. But it certainly looks like Rockstar was using this Discord server to work on Grand Theft Auto 6.

It is possible that they also used this server to discuss their other games. After all, Rockstar is maintaining both Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online.

Did Fans Also Find Their Current Server?

Do you remember the first server PLTytus found last month? He had this update for it:

This channel was created (and has been private) on April.

Once again, nobody at Take-Two, Rockstar, or Discord, is going to come out and confirm this. But it looks like this could have been another Discord server that Rockstar employees used to talk about their games.

We know this server was for updates to Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online. But it’s also possible that some talk related to Grand Theft Auto 6 was spreading on this server as well.

Would Rockstar Really Take Their Chances With Discord?

While most of us are happy to use Discord, any groups or organizations who are keeping secrets should not be using this platform.

While Discord’s code and apps are proprietary, they have not had built in encryption for years. Discord also discloses that they do collect information, including anything you’ve posted on their servers.

For this reason, we don’t think Rockstar employees would be sharing anything truly compromising on Discord. They definitely have their own private and encrypted communication platforms.

These are more likely casual servers that employees set up for each other. And they probably used Discord because, well, it’s easy and free to use Discord.

We would be absolutely shocked if something substantial ever leaked on these servers. Whoever set these up would get in trouble with their higher-ups for sure.