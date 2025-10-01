Players Find The Firmware Hiding In Borderlands 4’s Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode

Borderlands 4 players have just begun to unpack the game’s secrets.

The hunt is on for Borderlands 4’s deepest darkest secrets.

This all started when Gearbox creative director Graeme Timmins shared something to get the players looking. He was asked what was waiting players in Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode.

Graeme said this:

The manufacturer specific Firmware are unlocked in UVHM.

Hold On – What Are They Talking About?

This part is just for people who haven’t played Borderlands 4 yet. If you want to get straight to what fans found, jump below.

UVHM stands for Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode. This is Borderlands 4’s version of New Game Plus.

And just like New Game Plus in other games, you do more than power up your character in Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode. There’s a bunch of things you can get and activities you can do only in this mode.

Firmware is Gearbox’s way of adding gear sets to the game. An item that has Firmware gets a specific set bonus.

If you have one or more items that have the same Firmware, it increases the set bonus overall. This maxes out with three items with the same Firmware.

Most importantly, Firmware does not attach to your weapons. Instead, they attach to Repkits, Ordnance, Class Mods, Shields, and Enhancements.

So you can equip as much as five Firmware at one time, for each of these items. You can max out one Firmware ability and still have slots for one or two more.

What Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode Firmware Have Fans Found So Far?

As shared by Hellen TK on Twitter, these Firmware are only available in Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode:

Atlas EX

Atlas Infinitum

Bullets to Spare

Daed-dy O’

Get Throwin’

Heating Up

Jacked

Trickshot

Incredibly enough, Graeme confirmed to Hellen TK that these items are correct!

We don’t know if there are more Firmware that he just didn’t talk about, or if there are plans to add more. But for the most part, Hellen TK and the community found everything.

Where Do The Fans Go From Here?

We’re sure that the fans will continue to comb through Kairos to figure out Borderlands 4’s secrets. And we have to give credit to Gearbox here.

They are literally helping fans find and verify this information directly. It seems that they understand some fans like to play video games on a metatextual level as well.

And really, in the end, isn’t having fun with the Vault Hunters what truly matters?