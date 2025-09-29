Could GTA 6 Be Split Into Chapters?

Stories in video games have come a long way from the days when storytelling in gaming was literally not an option outside of “what fans could interpret.” However, nowadays, developers have many different paths they can take to try and get to where they want to be with their tales. In the case of GTA 6, we know both a lot and precious little about the campaign that will define it. For example, we know it’s set in Leonida, and Vice City will be very much present. We also know that Jason and Lucia are the main characters of the game and have a romantic relationship with one another.

However, what we’ve seen in the two trailers is only the lightest of things regarding how the plot will go. Thus, gamers in places like Reddit have taken to speculating about how things will go. One gamer thinks that Rockstar Games will take inspiration from Red Dead Redemption 2 and break the game down into chapters to help show not only progression, but how the characters have “evolved” over certain events:

“The prologue stars with them robbing a small store. Lucia helping Jason escape but she gets caught and goes to jail. We play as her in jail for a bit Doing movie jail things like fights stealing from the guards. We switch to Jason for a bit play as him he meets Brian does a couple jobs for him.

We get a time skip for maybe 3 to 4 months depending on how long Lucia was in prison for we go to pick her up. Then the scene plays . Hey Hey They go drive home then we get the title card sequence.

Thoughts I always see people talking about how the game starts with a huge heist like gta5 but I don’t think that’s the case.”

Many weighed in on the possibility of this, and several were supportive of this notion, even if they tweaked what would happen in each chapter a bit. Multiple people liked the idea of chapters, as that would allow for a more “focused story” and time with Jason and Lucia.

Some felt that past titles would be better for reference, as they could do “unofficial chapters” and merely have Jason and Lucia go to different parts of Leonida for each. Many hope the next GTA 6 chapter will reveal all, as we’re drawing ever closer to its May 2026 release date, and Rockstar is playing things very close to the chest.