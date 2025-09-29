Borderlands 4 Team Highlights The Current Roadmap

Borderlands 4 launched earlier this month. Fans have been embarking on their own journeys to seek out new precious loot. However, it’s a game that developers are hopeful will keep players logged in. That’s done in a few ways, primarily through a series of content drops that will provide players with new missions, gear, and more.

We might still be under a month from when the game dropped, but fans may have already been waiting for something new to enjoy. If that’s the case for you, then maybe this new Vault Hunter could be something to keep tabs on as we approach its eventual arrival in the game.

Borderlands 4 Devs Hype Up New Vault Hunter & Roadmap

https://twitter.com/Borderlands/status/1972142127967850710

If you haven’t already caught the news, we entered the past weekend with Gearbox Software highlighting C4SH. This is the first DLC Vault Hunter coming to Borderlands 4. However, this character won’t be available until the start of 2026. So, it might be our first glimpse at the character, but we will have to wait a bit before we can actually get our hands on them.

That said, the developers have also posted the roadmap for Borderlands 4 again. If you haven’t already taken note of what’s coming our way, we can provide a quick breakdown of everything confirmed so far. Please note that there may be changes over time, and we can expect to see another roadmap for the game next year.

During Q1 of 2026, we’ll see the second Bounty Pack drop. This will include new missions and a boss. There will be additional Legendary Gear, Vault Cards, a player skin, ECH0-4 Drone skin, and a new vehicle. Likewise, we’ll see the first Story Pack called Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned. With that update, you’ll find this adds new story missions, another map zone, cosmetics, additional side missions, and Legendary Gear. Likewise, the Story Pack will be where we’ll get access to the new Vault Hunter.

That’s some new content for players who already have access to playing Borderlands 4. However, if you didn’t catch the news already, we learned earlier this past week that Borderlands 4 is being delayed indefinitely for the Nintendo Switch 2 platform, which is quite unfortunate for those of you who have been counting down the days until its arrival.