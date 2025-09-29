Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Be OK Without Dan Houser – Fans Reassure Each Other

Dan Houser has confirmed that he has nothing to do with Grand Theft Auto 6. And now, some fans are worried that it might not live up to prior games.

But other members of the community have tried to reassure them that everything will be OK.

Why Is Dan Houser Out Of Grand Theft Auto 6?

Houser was originally part of Grand Theft Auto 6’s development. However, he left Rockstar Games in 2020.

Since that time, Rockstar has developed the game even further from when Houser was still working on it.

And as we alluded to, Houser just confirmed that he no longer has any involvement in the game that’s coming out next May.

Everything’s Going To Be OK

GTABAse shared this statement on Twitter:

We’re seeing some concern in the replies to Ben’s post here.

We want to remind everyone that Dan isn’t the only good writer in the world, and from what we’ve all seen – the game and its story still look incredible.

LegacyKillaHD also shared this reaction:

People will overreact to this but Dan wasn’t alone writing at Rockstar, people like Rupert Humphries & Michael Unsworth were there on RDR2, GTA 5, GTA 4, Max Payne 3, etc.

Unsworth left only recently.

And Rupert Humphries seemingly is the lead writer now. GTA 6 will be okay.

Ben of videotechuk_ chimed in as well:

All the worries are just unnecessary doom and gloom.

Rupert Humphries appears to be the lead writer on the game, he previously worked on RDR2, GTAV, Max Payne 3.

On top of that, Rockstar also brought in two senior writers which are Roger Drew and Luke Turton, both of have impressive resumes in film and TV.

GTA VI is in good hands.

This whole conversation reminds me when Leslie Benzies left and people complained that RDR2 would be a terrible game when it was announced.

I’m sure Rockstar has a high standard for new blood for the writing side, no doubt about that.

Should We Put Our Trust In Rupert Humphries?

Humphries is only one of many writers working on Grand Theft Auto 6. That’s the same reason that we shouldn’t put too much weight onto Dan Houser leaving Rockstar and the game.

For what it’s worth, Humphries has good bona fides. His Mobygame profile credits him since 2008 on Grand Theft Auto IV, and also includes Grand Theft Auto V, Max Payne 3, and Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2.

But the Grand Theft Auto games were always a team effort from the start. This team is set to move the franchise in the direction they want to do.