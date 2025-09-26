Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Borderlands 4 Weekly Endgame Activities Have Reset

by

Here’s what to expect.

The Borderlands 4 team wanted to craft a thrilling experience for fans. However, they didn’t want the fun to just stop after reaching the credits. Yes, we’re aware that more content is planned for the game. However, between now and then, you still have a reason to drop into the game and continue crafting up your vault hunter.

Endgame was something that the developers already touched on ahead of the game’s launch. So if you have reached the end of the game and are waiting for more content to land, here are a few reasons why you should still be playing along. Each week, there are some activities to participate in, and they reset. We know that the weekly reset has occurred, and Gearbox Software is alerting fans to what they can expect right now.

Borderlands 4 Endgame Activities Reset

As mentioned, there are several reasons to continue playing. The base of it all, in the eyes of Gearbox Software, is to make the most badass vault hunter. That means farming for specific weapons and adjusting your skillset. However, to keep things fresh, you have Big Encore and Wildcard Missions.

The Big Encore is centered around boss fights. Each week, you can test your might with a boss again. However, this time around, the boss will have a tougher variant to battle and provide a more rewarding loot pool. In the case of the latest week reset, the boss fight will be Core Observer.

Meanwhile, there’s also Wildcard Missions. This concept is similar to the Big Encore. You’ll find a mission will be presented on the map with enemies having new traits, making things a little more challenging to complete. The current Wildcard Mission is Wrath of the Ripper Queen. However, if you manage to complete this mission, you’ll find that the Wildcard Mission Legendary gear reward is the Order Sniper Rifle-Symmetry.

In other related Borderlands 4 news, a recent update finally added the fan-requested FOV slider option for console players. Meanwhile, there is also a new Vault Hunter buff coming to the game next week.

Recent Videos

Ghost of Yotei - Before You Buy

Ghost of Yotei - Before You Buy
Top 10 NEW Games of October 2025

Top 10 NEW Games of October 2025
Baby Steps - Before You Buy

Baby Steps - Before You Buy
Sonic Racing: Crossworlds - Before You Buy

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds - Before You Buy
Silent Hill f - Before You Buy

Silent Hill f - Before You Buy
15 NEW FREE Games of 2025 You Shouldn't MISS

15 NEW FREE Games of 2025 You Shouldn't MISS
20 Recent Games With The HARSHEST DIFFICULTY CURVES

20 Recent Games With The HARSHEST DIFFICULTY CURVES
BORDERLANDS 4 RESPONDS TO FAN OUTRAGE, AC REMAKE LEAKS AGAIN & MORE

BORDERLANDS 4 RESPONDS TO FAN OUTRAGE, AC REMAKE LEAKS AGAIN & MORE
Dying Light: The Beast - 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU

Dying Light: The Beast - 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU
Category: Tag: , , , , ,