Borderlands 4 Weekly Endgame Activities Have Reset

The Borderlands 4 team wanted to craft a thrilling experience for fans. However, they didn’t want the fun to just stop after reaching the credits. Yes, we’re aware that more content is planned for the game. However, between now and then, you still have a reason to drop into the game and continue crafting up your vault hunter.

Endgame was something that the developers already touched on ahead of the game’s launch. So if you have reached the end of the game and are waiting for more content to land, here are a few reasons why you should still be playing along. Each week, there are some activities to participate in, and they reset. We know that the weekly reset has occurred, and Gearbox Software is alerting fans to what they can expect right now.

Borderlands 4 Endgame Activities Reset

Your Endgame activities for the week have reset!



🔸 Big Encore Boss: Core Observer

🔸 Wildcard Mission: Wrath of the Ripper Queen



💎 Wildcard Mission Legendary Gear Reward: Order Sniper Rifle – Symmetry



Get goin', Vault Hunters. pic.twitter.com/Cri5bRvAVy — Borderlands (@Borderlands) September 25, 2025

As mentioned, there are several reasons to continue playing. The base of it all, in the eyes of Gearbox Software, is to make the most badass vault hunter. That means farming for specific weapons and adjusting your skillset. However, to keep things fresh, you have Big Encore and Wildcard Missions.

The Big Encore is centered around boss fights. Each week, you can test your might with a boss again. However, this time around, the boss will have a tougher variant to battle and provide a more rewarding loot pool. In the case of the latest week reset, the boss fight will be Core Observer.

Meanwhile, there’s also Wildcard Missions. This concept is similar to the Big Encore. You’ll find a mission will be presented on the map with enemies having new traits, making things a little more challenging to complete. The current Wildcard Mission is Wrath of the Ripper Queen. However, if you manage to complete this mission, you’ll find that the Wildcard Mission Legendary gear reward is the Order Sniper Rifle-Symmetry.

In other related Borderlands 4 news, a recent update finally added the fan-requested FOV slider option for console players. Meanwhile, there is also a new Vault Hunter buff coming to the game next week.