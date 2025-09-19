Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

This Week’s GTA Online Community Race Track Is A Stunt Track Worthy Of Hot Wheels

by

It makes one wonder how Rockstar themselves would build a racing track like this.

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]

This week’s community race track is a truly unexpected departure for GTA Online.

Literally A Hot Wheels Playset

Rockstar revealed the latest race track on their blog:

Face perilous twists and turns across SHOTYA: Raton Canyon, a winding Stunt Race by ShotYaaFace that’s available to play in this week’s Community Race Series on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Enhanced — paying out Triple Rewards to all racers through September 24.

Raton Canyon is a national park found in GTA V and GTA Online. It’s a beautiful mountain location surrounded by wilderness all around.

The location seems to be inspired by Yosemite Valley in Yosemite National Park, and Bixby Creek, found in Big Sur, California.

As you can imagine, the place is fitting for extreme sports, and is already known for a motorcycle track. But this stunt track doesn’t really feel like it has anything to do with that.

Introducing SHOTYA: Raton Canyon

SHOTYA: Raton Canyon is a giant tube track that goes round and round, completely midair. For kids who grew up with Hot Wheels toy playsets, it’s going to be completely familiar.

The track clearly has a level of challenge and novelty. But then, the way it was designed is almost a shame. You won’t see the lovely natural countryside around the track. That’s because most of it is covered entirely in the tube.

As a funny aside, the track ends with the racers falling into the water. If Rockstar made a track like this themselves, they could do a lot more flashy things with it. But at least for now, this race is a fun little diversion for the weekend.

This Week In The LS Car Meet

This week’s Hao’s Special Works premium test ride is the off-road Maibatsu MonstroCiti.

Win the LS Car Meet Series three days in a row to earn the Obey Tailgater S (Sedan). This model gets a custom job with the Disruption Logistics livery.

Test Track vehicles:

  • Vapid Retinue (Sports Classic)
  • LCC Innovation (Motorcycle)
  • Western Wolfsbane (Motorcycle)

The Lucky Wheel:

  • Albany V-STR (Sports) wrapped in the Jetsam GT livery

Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

  • Vulcar Warrener (Sedan)
  • Dinka Verus (Off-Road)
  • Dundreary Landstalker XL (SUV)
  • Invetero Coquette BlackFin (Muscle)
  • Hijak Ruston (Sports)

Luxury Autos Showroom

  • Annis Minimus (Sedan)
  • Declasse Walton L35 Stock (Off-Road)

This Week’s Car Discounts  

  • Declasse Hotring Sabre (Sports) – 30% off
  • Pfister Comet Safari (Sports) – 30% off
  • Nagasaki Outlaw (Off-Road) – 30% off
  • Vapid Slamtruck (Utility) – 30% off
  • Nagasaki Stryder (Motorcycle) – 30% off
  • Body Armor – 30% off

Recent Videos

Dying Light: The Beast - Before You Buy

Dying Light: The Beast - Before You Buy
Game of The Year 2025 is Going To Be A RIDICULOUS Fight

Game of The Year 2025 is Going To Be A RIDICULOUS Fight
10 Game SECRETS That FINALLY Got Discovered in 2025

10 Game SECRETS That FINALLY Got Discovered in 2025
10 Best WORST Games of ALL Time

10 Best WORST Games of ALL Time
Top 40 NEW Single Player Games of 2025

Top 40 NEW Single Player Games of 2025
Borderlands 4: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU

Borderlands 4: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU
Borderlands 4 - Before You Buy

Borderlands 4 - Before You Buy
CYBERPUNK 2 JOHNNY COMEBACK? 10+ NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE

CYBERPUNK 2 JOHNNY COMEBACK? 10+ NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE
Dying Light: The Beast Desperately WANTS YOU BACK

Dying Light: The Beast Desperately WANTS YOU BACK
Category: Tag: , , , , , , , , ,