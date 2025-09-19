This Week’s GTA Online Community Race Track Is A Stunt Track Worthy Of Hot Wheels

It makes one wonder how Rockstar themselves would build a racing track like this.

This week’s community race track is a truly unexpected departure for GTA Online.

Literally A Hot Wheels Playset

Rockstar revealed the latest race track on their blog:

Face perilous twists and turns across SHOTYA: Raton Canyon, a winding Stunt Race by ShotYaaFace that’s available to play in this week’s Community Race Series on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Enhanced — paying out Triple Rewards to all racers through September 24.

Raton Canyon is a national park found in GTA V and GTA Online. It’s a beautiful mountain location surrounded by wilderness all around.

The location seems to be inspired by Yosemite Valley in Yosemite National Park, and Bixby Creek, found in Big Sur, California.

As you can imagine, the place is fitting for extreme sports, and is already known for a motorcycle track. But this stunt track doesn’t really feel like it has anything to do with that.

Introducing SHOTYA: Raton Canyon

SHOTYA: Raton Canyon is a giant tube track that goes round and round, completely midair. For kids who grew up with Hot Wheels toy playsets, it’s going to be completely familiar.

The track clearly has a level of challenge and novelty. But then, the way it was designed is almost a shame. You won’t see the lovely natural countryside around the track. That’s because most of it is covered entirely in the tube.

As a funny aside, the track ends with the racers falling into the water. If Rockstar made a track like this themselves, they could do a lot more flashy things with it. But at least for now, this race is a fun little diversion for the weekend.

This Week In The LS Car Meet

This week’s Hao’s Special Works premium test ride is the off-road Maibatsu MonstroCiti.

Win the LS Car Meet Series three days in a row to earn the Obey Tailgater S (Sedan). This model gets a custom job with the Disruption Logistics livery.

Test Track vehicles:

Vapid Retinue (Sports Classic)

LCC Innovation (Motorcycle)

Western Wolfsbane (Motorcycle)

The Lucky Wheel:

Albany V-STR (Sports) wrapped in the Jetsam GT livery

Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Vulcar Warrener (Sedan)

Dinka Verus (Off-Road)

Dundreary Landstalker XL (SUV)

Invetero Coquette BlackFin (Muscle)

Hijak Ruston (Sports)

Luxury Autos Showroom

Annis Minimus (Sedan)

Declasse Walton L35 Stock (Off-Road)

