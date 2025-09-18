Rumor: A Borderlands 4 Save Editor Has Appeared A Week After Launch

Now to figure out who would want this.

It took a week to happen, but it actually did.

EpicNNG shared the news on Twitter today:

Save editor is already out for Borderlands 4.

With the use of this save editor, Borderlands 4 players can now make their own custom characters to play with in the game.

This news hints at a real security breach at Gearbox. But we don’t know to what extent it happened, or how serious it is.

It Almost Looked Like Gearbox Avoided This

EpicNNG also shared the rumor that a save editor was on the way last week. In fact, they believed that the save editor could be ready on launch day.

However, when launch day actually came, that didn’t actually happen. It appeared that Gearbox was able to shut down the methods modders use to mod Borderlands for Borderlands 4.

While EpicNNG did not elaborate on how they did it, it certainly looks like there was still a vulnerability on Borderlands 4 after all. We can’t discount that some of the recent PC updates opened up that possibility.

But knowing this, Borderlands players have to ask the real question.

OK But Why Do We Need To Mod Borderlands 4?

We have explained to some degree the somewhat irrelevant discourse around modding in Borderlands. Because the game is mostly co-op, there is no incentive to make overpowered builds to get a leg up over other players.

But it seems the discourse around this now is best exemplified by the replies to EpicNNG’s tweet. We saw this exchange, and we opted not to link to the people involved, but we’re sure you can easily find it if you wanted to.

A: Thank god, boss farming is the most braindead thing to do ever.

R: mate, this is a borderlands game 70% of it is farming bosses

A: yeah that’s been pretty sad in this franchise. Just bosses no endgame right?

We would say that Gearbox has done a good job of addressing a lot of the issues that would compel players to resort to modding in the first place. Thanks to the way Specializations work, you don’t need to start skill trees over if you switch between characters. Respeccing isn’t free, but it’s been integrated well into the game.

It does not quite allow players to do everything you can do with a save editor. But most players will find working within the game’s systems to do what they want will be much easier than learning what a save editor is and figuring out how to make it work.

We’re not sure if any game company can completely discourage all their players from modding their games. But it’s definitely possible to make the game in such a way that most players won’t even be interested.