Want A Great Borderlands 4 Tip? Tip Mad Moxxi

Any excuse to spend more time with Moxxi is a good one.

Borderlands 4 players have found one new reason to love Mad Moxxi more.

This was originally found by Borderlands 4 Bulletin. They said this on Twitter:

Have you tried Tipping Moxxi yet? If you keep tipping, you will hear a smooch. Once that happens, she gives you a Legendary.

Some fans will already be rushing to find Moxxi after this. But even in terms of the meta, there’s a lot more to this than just simping for everyone’s favorite thrice married bar owner.

Here’s How You Get To Tipping Moxxi

We won’t spoil the story campaign here, but there will be a point where you ‘unlock’ Moxxi as part of it. She then goes to her bar which you can find in the Ruined Sumplands. You just have to find her tip bar and start throwing our cash in.

YouTuber TheRealGhost509 tried tipping Moxxi to the tune of a million in Borderlands dollars, just to see what would happen.

According to TheRealGhost509, Moxxi gives you two kinds of Legendaries. You will get either a Legendary Assault Rifle or a Legendary Shotgun. The Shotgun is the rarer drop between the two.

The interesting thing is the amount you tip isn’t actually relevant. TheRealGhost509 got a Legendary drop from tipping only 1,000 Borderlands dollars, and nothing after tippin 100,000 Borderlands dollars.

TheRealGhost509 found that you could average well if you tipped below 20,000 Borderlands dollars. But since this is a matter of chance, other players will also have to do their own experiments to find accurate rates. That, or someone could try to datamine it.

Moxxi Gives More Than She Takes

What’s really interesting is what happened after TheRealGhost509 ended his experiment. Moxxi received a million Borderlands dollars, and in return, she gave him nearly ten million Borderlands dollars’ worth of Legendaries.

So what’s funny about this is it’s a pretty good long term way to farm for cash. It doesn’t sound like you can tip the odds to get more characteristics into Moxxi’s Legendaries.

So, you may not necessarily get anything your character could actually use. Ultimately, that will depend on how Gearbox tweaked the game’s algorithms.

This is just one of the many little things that fans are finding this early in Borderlands 4. It also sounds like this happens late enough in the game that it won’t take away from players who want to enjoy leveling their characters up.