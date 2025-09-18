This Week’s GTA Online Event Continues The Neighborhood Watch

You can still play cop for one more week.

A new GTA Online is starting this week, but it’s really a repeat of last week’s event.

Yes, we’re still playing the popo as the Neighborhood Watch Event extends from September 18 to 24, 2025.

We’ll run down what activities you can do to earn rewards below. Everything is on the level, of course.

Get Your Favorite Cop Gear

You can earn the Winter LSPD Office outfit, complete with tie, and GTA $ 100,000 if you pull off three Dispatch Work jobs.

You can earn Double GTA $ and RP for all Bail Office Bounties. If you’re a GTA+ subscriber, that goes up to 4X GTA $ and RP.

If you already own a Declasse Park Ranger, you just have to log in to get the Winter Park Ranger outfit, also with its matching tie. If you don’t have it yet, you can buy it to earn this bonus.

With these giveaways, you may have to wait until 72 hours after login to get the outfit in our inventory.

Get Yourself Some Cop Cars

These vehicles get some nice little discounts from Warstock Cache & Carry

Western Police Bike – 15% off

Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit – 25% off

Vapid Caracara Pursuit – 25% off

Canis Terminus Patrol – 25% off

Willard Outreach Faction – 25% off

Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor – 35% off

Bravado Greenwood Cruiser – 35% off

Bravado Dorado Cruiser – 35% off

Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser – 35% off

Declasse Impaler SZ Cruiser – 35% off

Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser – 35% off

Declasse Park Ranger – 35% off (available only on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC [Enhanced])

Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor – 35% off

Vapid Unmarked Cruiser– 35% off

Just as a reminder, you’ll need to get one of these law enforcement vehicles to be allowed to do Dispatch Work missions.

Some Non Cop Things To Do

You can still play the criminal in the middle of Neighborhood Watch. For example, you can try out these Salvage Yard Robberies to get their respective vehicles:

The Cargo Ship Robbery: Enus Stafford

The McTony Robbery: Benefactor Stirling GT

The Duggan Robbery: Dinka Kanjo SJ

Yes, we know, some players can’t wait for this event to be over. But at least if you missed your chance to join in last week, you can still all of these items and try out these missions before they go away.

In the meantime, keep following GameRanx for updates on what’s coming up next week.