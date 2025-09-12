Gearbox CEO Confirms Borderlands 4 “Secret” Has Already Been Found

One has to wonder if game developers and publishers underestimate the power of the gamers within their ranks. Why do we say that? Well, because the teams go to great lengths to do certain things, and then, they’ll be shocked when a gamer does something truly unexpected or doesn’t follow the path they’re intended and does something truly special that few could’ve predicted. That’s why many, including Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford, note that gamers are the “ultimate QA department.” He’s even fine with gamers “breaking” Borderlands 4 now that it’s out, so that the team can fix what’s needed to make things better for the title. Based on the Steam reviews, that might be quite a bit…

However, one thing that almost every game dev does is hide little “secrets” in the game for players to discover. Oftentimes, they’re just fun little cameos or references to see what they can “hide” and whether players can find them. Well, for one Borderlands 4 secret, it’s already been discovered, and even Randy was surprised by it:

Sorry, Randy! But the gamers have indeed…*puts on shades*…outshined you. See what we did there?

While this was only a “cosmetic secret,” it was still one that Gearbox Software clearly thought wouldn’t be discovered by players so fast. Then again, considering that the game, just on Steam, has amassed over 200K players since its launch so far, that’s a lot of gamers trying to get in on the action and see what this game has to offer. So, perhaps it’s not that surprising at all.

To be clear, that’s obviously not the only secret that the game has to offer. For example, we know from something we noted yesterday that Gearbox Software used its latest title to blast its former boss in The Embracer Group.

They made a whole area “dedicated” to them and made nothing more than a giant trash heap that has just two quests for players to do, and both of those quests are insults to The Embracer Group, based on what the publisher has done in the past. We approve of such pettiness.

Anyway, if you’re someone who likes to dive deep into games to see what the devs left behind besides the obvious stuff, there’s likely plenty to find still. After all, it’s an all-new planet, and Gearbox wanted to go big on it to show fans they haven’t lost their touch. So, happy vault hunting!