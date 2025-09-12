Epic Games Drops Special Borderlands 4 Guides For Players

Every once in a while, gamers need a bit of help to get through the titles they’re playing. There used to be things like “official guides” that you would buy for titles before the age of the internet. Nintendo even had a tip line that would allow you to literally phone in for aid! What times we lived in. Naturally, once the internet boom took off, players and site makers did their own style of guides to help out. We have plenty of them out on Gameranx right now! For Borderlands 4, the guides are starting to roll out now that the game is out, and Epic Games is arguably on top of it the most.

As they noted on their site, they’ve had the game for a while, and so, to help those just getting started, they released a slew of guides to give you the tips you need to survive the new world, bosses, and so on, while also pimping out your Vault Hunters in the best way possible.

For example, you know that each of the Vault Hunters has special skills and abilities you can trick out to have fun, right? But, as the team noted in one of their guides, it’s just as important to ensure your gear is just as tricked out:

“Remember: Borderlands 4 is a looter-shooter. That means your gear determines how effective you are in battle. Your gear loadout includes up to four guns, a healing Repkit, shield/armor, enhancement, a class-specific mod, and ordnance. Note that the ordnance slot in Borderlands 4 can contain throwable items, explosives, and even cannons or miniguns, all of which can be reused once the charge is no longer on cooldown.

Keep item rarities in mind, too. Rarities span Common (white), Uncommon (green), Rare (blue), Epic (purple), and Legendary (orange). Naturally, the higher the rarity, the higher the chances that you’ll find more mods and perks for that weapon’s “roll.””

Now, obviously, you don’t HAVE to go and read these guides, but for those who want to get off to a fast start, and those who simply don’t want to worry about making an “early mistake,” you have options.

Not to mention, if you don’t like how your first run with the game’s campaign went, when you dive into the next one, you’ll start off with your next Vault Hunter pick at Level 30! No matter what path you choose to take on the new campaign, you’re covered.