GTA Vice City Definitive Edition Mobile Now Available On GTA+

Grand Theft Auto fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. We’re still a good way off from that game arriving. Right now, it looks like we might not have it in our hands until May of 2026. That said, there is a new way to venture back to Vice City. It looks like GTA Vice City Definitive Edition has been added for mobile users on GTA+.

There’s a new batch of goodies to enjoy if you’re a GTA+ subscriber. September this year offers a variety of free auto gear, swag, skins, and a slew of discounts. If you want a full breakdown of everything being offered this month through GTA+, then we have you covered right here.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition Now Available For Mobiles

Beyond the various goods that you can acquire from GTA+ this month, there is a new game addition. It’s not necessarily new, but if you have been wanting to enjoy Grand Theft Auto Vice City Definitive Edition for your mobile phone or tablet, you’re in luck. The subscription service has added the game to its mix, allowing you to download and start enjoying it today.

It might not be anything quite like what we’ll be getting for Vice City next year, but you can at least replay this classic on the go. Of course, if you’re not familiar with the subscription service in general, we can offer some insight into what you’ll be getting.

This subscription service provides players with in-game money to use in Grand Theft Auto Online each month. Likewise, as mentioned earlier, there is a variety of exclusive gear and goodies that members will get monthly. We’re certainly interested in seeing how this service might evolve once Grand Theft Auto VI drops into the marketplace. But for now, hopefully you can start enjoying Vice City all over again while we wait.