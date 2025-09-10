Oops! Conan O’ Brien’s Borderlands 4 Video Had Spoilers

Did you see Conan’s video early and catch the spoilers?

Conan O’Brien might have ruined Borderlands 4 for fans yesterday.

EpicNNG shared the 411:

Conan O Brien’s video on Borderlands 4 has been pulled down, mainly due to showing a major spoiler from the story.

The video also had a section where the game outright crashed. Not what I would assume 2K are probably wanting in a preview of the game.

…Seems it’s back up now, but the portion with the spoiler has been removed.

The Details Of The Spoiler:

Sorry, we won’t actually tell you what was spoiled here. But EpicNNG shared a little bit more about what they know.

When asked how bad the spoilers were, they said this:

My understanding is that it was a fully fledged cinematic

When someone opined if Gearbox was at fault, they replied:

It’s extremely unlikely that this is the fault of Gearbox. These kind of things are typically handled by 2K.

Can We Blame Conan For This One Though?

As a 62 year old, Conan has been around for the entire history of video games. He was 18 when Donkey Kong first hit arcades.

So the notion that Conan isn’t a gamer may not be entirely true or fair. He may be a casual gamer now, but who knows if he was a Robotron 2084 or Daytona USA fiend BITD?

In any case, his Clueless Gamer videos, which started as a segment on his TBS show Conan, are intended to be comedic sketches. So, think less Ninja, and more Dunkey.

As Kotaku reported in 2015, these segments are as good as ad placement. The video game companies actually pay for their games to be featured.

Knowing all of this, it’s clear that Conan wouldn’t be as invested in these games as Ninja and Dunkey would be. Conan is a content creator, but he isn’t reliant on video games for this content.

So he also would not have realized that video games are so big that playing it could lead to spoilers, in the same way that playing a movie clip could have spoilers.

It’s “Safe” To Watch Conan Again

As you can see in our report, the Borderlands 4 Clueless Gamer video is still in the same YouTube URL. If you didn’t catch it earlier, you won’t be spoiled anymore.

Yours truly hasn’t seen it either, but we wonder if that clip is worth putting back in a few months from now. After all, it might really be that funny.