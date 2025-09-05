NBA 2K26 The Arrival Pack Revealed

Another year and a new installment for the long-running NBA 2K series. Today, we’re getting our hands on NBA 2K26, and for a lot of players, it’s a title you’re already digging into. Hopefully, this one checks all the boxes for you, but if you need a little more flair for your MyTEAM, then this news might be of interest.

NBA 2K MyTEAM X account recently posted news of The Arrival Pack that is coming to MyTEAM. It’s something that might help get you started and fill out your squad. Of course, you’ll likely want to dig around for more cards to add to your collection. Still, at least we have a few cards to point out for you.

NBA 2K26 MyTEAM The Arrival Pack

If you missed the X post last night, there’s a collection of cards available to pick up from MyTEAM. You’ll find the following cards being added to your squad below. Again, this will just start your journey for gathering new cards if you want to really fill your squad out with some heavy hitters.

The Arrival Pack Breakdown

Pink Diamond Giannis Antetokounmpo

Pink Diamond Jimmy Butler

Pink Diamond Paige Bueckers

Diamond Chris Paul

Diamond Andrew Wiggins

Of course, if you’re new to NBA 2K and unaware of what these cards are for, this is your personal squad that you can use in games. Players who obtain these cards will be able to craft up a team to take online and face other players.

As you likely already suspected, there are a few different tiers with these cards. Depending on the tier, it will affect how well some of your players’ stats might perform. So, the goal is to collect these cards and bring out a well-fitted team to take on the competition.

Again, NBA 2K26 just launched into the marketplace today. Players interested in picking up a copy of the game can find it available on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.