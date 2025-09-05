2K Sports Confirms They’re Bringing Back College Basketball Video Games

But will they be calling it College Hoops?

2K Games has made their college basketball game official.

They shared this announcement on social media:

It’s NBA 2K26 launch week! It seems like a good time to share even MORE incredible news about the future of basketball at 2K.

Yes, it’s true. We’re working on a college basketball experience that will feature more than 100 programs from across the country, from powerhouses to Cinderella stories.

Competition fuels quality at all levels, which is why our approach with college basketball ensures our partner schools, college athletes and our players all benefit.

More good news – you won’t have to wait long to start seeing your favorite colleges show up in game. We’ve got big plans for 2027 and beyond, and even a few surprises coming in early 2026.

We’ve proven the quality of the basketball experience we can deliver for years, and have every intention to bring that same level of quality to college hoops.

Ball Over Everything.

Why College Basketball Video Games Went Away

Some gamers hope or expect that the next college basketball game will get the NCAA name, because that’s the name they grew up with. Some fans were puzzled and annoyed that EA didn’t use the NCAA name for EA Sports College Football 25.

But there’s a reason why college sports video games went away, and the NCAA was in the center of that.

In 2009, former basketball player Ed O’Bannon sued the NCAA for violating the Sherman Antitrust Act. This all centered around his likeness being in NCAA Basketball 09.

The NCAA lost the case in 2014, and also their final appeal in 2015. The NCAA was punished for setting rules about basketball players not receiving payments violated antitrust laws.

EA and the Collegiate Licensing Company were both originally part of this case. They made a $ 40 million settlement to former athletes in their games. For this reason, both parties were allowed to depart the case.

It goes without saying that the NCAA isn’t likely to make new college sports video games again.

EA and 2K didn’t return to college sports video games because they stopped being popular at the time. But it would take the Collegiate Licensing Company to spur this newer revival.

The Even Shorter History Of How 2K Sports Slam Dunked On EA

EA announced a return of their college basketball game last July. Strangely enough, 2K Sports announced they would also bring back their college basketball games a day later.

The rumor going around is that the Collegiate Licensing Company was taking offers from video game companies for new video games. The CLC would be the go-between to make sure these college players get fair compensation.

Another rumor came up mid-July supporting the claim that 2K made their play. Finally, EA Sports reportedly threw in the towel on their offer yesterday.

But even yesterday’s news was not officially confirmed by EA. This is the official confirmation that 2K is bringing college basketball players back to video games.

One Last Question

As you may have seen, 2K’s announcement used the words college hoops. But they fell short of saying they were bringing back the College Hoops name.

So is 2K bringing back 2K Sports College Hoops or not? They could make the case for coming up with a new name. But it’s clear that the generic name 2K Sports College Basketball will be easier to sell.