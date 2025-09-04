Borderlands 4 Fans Are Getting A Chance To Win A Gaming PC

Borderlands 4 is the next big game coming our way from the folks over at Gearbox Software. Sure, the previous entry didn’t quite win any fans over among the franchise’s supporters. Some of you might have enjoyed that installment. If that’s the case for you, then great, we’re glad you had a good time with that game. However, there are several others we’ve seen who are hesitant about giving this title a shot.

We’re still waiting for this game to hit the marketplace, just like everyone else. Hopefully, when the game does release, it’s a solid gameplay experience. However, we’ll still have to wait for the game to arrive before we find out if the developers can deliver. That said, if you need a PC and just so happen to live in Europe, there is a giveaway going on.

Borderlands 4 PC Giveaway

The Borderlands4xDLSS4 challenge is live! We've teamed up with @NVIDIAGeForceUK and @MSI__UK to give away some incredible prizes including a PCSpecialist system! 🎁



Simply follow, comment "Borderlands4xDLSS4" & share to unlock more prizes and be in with a chance of winning ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/keyWhfxrG6 — PCSpecialist (@PCSpecialist) September 3, 2025

To put it out there right now, we are not involved in any way with this giveaway. However, we thought it would be worth sharing about it in case you live in the UK, DE, CH, AT, or FR. This is a giveaway through the PC Specialists that is teaming up with Nvidia and MSI UK to deliver some prizes for the upcoming Borderlands 4 video game.

In particular, a new Borderlands 4 PC build has been developed for one lucky winner. Players can enter the giveaway by following the account on X, commenting, and sharing it online. That will give you a chance to either win the PC or another prize. Unfortunately, we don’t know just how long this giveaway will be going on for, but at the very least, you can potentially win yourself a brand new PC that should be more than capable of playing Borderlands 4 when it releases.

For a quick refresher, we are not far out from the game’s upcoming release date. Borderlands 4 is set to release on September 12, 2025. When the game does launch, you’ll find it not only on the PC platform, but also on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Likewise, you’ll find that the Nintendo Switch 2 is also getting a copy of the game a little later on October 3, 2025.