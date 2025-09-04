NBA 2K26 Brings House Of 2K Live Event To New York

2K Games might have booked an indoor venue for a reason.

2K Games is holding a special event for NBA 2K26.

They made this announcement on social media:

Almost time to open the doors to the House of 2K!

Get the squad together for this FREE event in NYC!

35K VC for the first 2,000 attendees

Highline Stages – 441 West 14th Street New York, NY 10011

3 PM – 8 PM ET

Just to be clear, the event is happening later today, September 4 2025.

Why Hold A Basketball Event In Highline Stages?

Highline Stages is an unusual but interesting venue. It hosts events, but is best known for having Manhattan’s two biggest sound stages. They are also set up for phot and video stages.

This is an indoor venue, and not the open basketball court you might have expected. But 2K Games may have chosen this place because their activities have some virtual or interactive components.

The Three Houses

Their RSVP website also includes descriptions for the three Houses dedicated to each of their cover athletes; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Angel Reese, and Carmelo Anthony.

Here’s what each House offers.

House Of Shai

The Walk-In Closet – Get styled by Dapper Dom with pieces inspired by Shai’s closet.

Sketch Studio – Get your look drawn by live sketch artists.

Championship Photo Op – Take a picture with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

House Of Angel

Court Rhythm – Follow Angel’s footwork and show off your elite moves.

Sneaker Drop – Get a look at the unreleased Angel Reese 1s.

Podcast Photo Op – Share your bold takes from the set of the Unapologetically Angel podcast.

House Of Melo

Sneaker Room – Get a close-up look at iconic sneakers from Melo’s private collection.

The Hallway of Fame – Take a picture with Melo’s Hall-of-Fame jersey and reflect on his legacy.

Custom Hat Bar – Stay Me7o in style with a custom House of 2K Hat.

No Promises, But…

2K Games didn’t promise any of their cover athletes would be showing up for this event. But wouldn’t it be interesting if they made it?

It does seem that they planned this even with activities that aren’t just playing basketball. But if 2K was able to fly these players over to meet with the fans, a closed venue like Highline Stages would be perfect.

2K would be able to secure the place well. But maybe more importantly, they could keep things secret so that the fans could just enjoy the event for those five hours.

Don’t say you heard it from us, we’re just speculating here.