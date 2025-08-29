Battlefield Labs Resumes With More Battlefield 6 Tests

Battlefield 6 is set to release in the marketplace this October. It had already undergone a couple of open beta tests, allowing players the chance to try out the game. However, while those tests have made some fans ecstatic for its release, developers are still not quite done with the project. Instead, they are still looking to run more Battlefield Labs.

The folks behind Battlefield 6 recently took to their official X account and revealed that another set of Battlefield Labs is coming out. That will provide additional feedback to ensure the game is ready for players when it releases into the marketplace. This also means you may have another opportunity to play the game before its launch.

Battlefield Labs Are Back On

Taking to X, the developers revealed that a new set of tests are coming that will again allow the team to polish Battlefield 6. With the game launching this October, there will likely be more focus on testing certain aspects of the gameplay experience itself rather than adding new content. But again, we’ll just have to wait and see if there are any surprises between now and the actual release of Battlefield 6.

According to the online post, the latest Battlefield Labs test will focus on Portal and Server Browser. That will give the team a chance to observe how everything works in practice and make any necessary adjustments to the UI.

That said, there are more Battlefield Labs planned that will be testing the hosting and joining games. So again, it looks like it was less about adding new content and more about testing core gameplay systems for these next few tests. Regardless, if you haven’t joined up for a chance to be selected for a future Battlefield Labs test, then you can still do so right here.

As for everyone else, the game is still scheduled to land in the marketplace in the coming months. You can mark down your calendars for Battlefield 6’s release on October 10, 2025. When the game launches, it will be available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.