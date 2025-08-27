Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Is Making “Adjustments” To Some DLC Clan Plans

Paradox Interactive has rolled back some of their launch plans for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

The game is still coming on October 21, 2025. There are also no changes to platforms or the base price for the game.

Paradox made this announcement on Twitter:

Hi. We are listening to you about the Lasombra and Toreador clan access, and we’re making adjustments to reflect this.

We will share more information about this as soon as possible.

ResetERA also shared this announcement was made on Discord earlier.

We would like to point out here that The Chinese Room is only the latest developer assigned to work on the game. It’s actually the publisher Paradox Interactive who decides on game prices, platforms, DLC plans, etc.

Explain This Clan Business Like I Don’t Know Anything About It

The Vampire: The Masquerade video games are based on a pen and paper tabletop RPG series owned by White Wolf Entertainment.

In the lore of this franchise, the Lasombra and Toreador are elite vampire clans, in a world which these clans have dominion over.

Both clans are now part of the Camarilla faction but the Lasombra used to be with the Sabbat. This creates a scenario where players could choose to go to either clan under a similar story. That works great for tabletop games, and for video games too.

The Video Games Tried To Do Something Weird With The Clans

Getting back to the video game, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 lets you choose one of four vampire clans at the start. These are the Brujah, Tremere, Banu Haqim, and Ventrue.

Last week, Paradox said this:

… The Premium Edition features “Santa Monica Memories” and the “Shadows & Silk” Clan Pack, a content add-on that lets players choose the Lasombra or Toreador clans for Phyre. Each clan offers new, unique abilities, playstyles, and distinct outfits.

This announcement displeased fans because they had to pay extra to get some of the story content.

Not So Funny Business

Gamers have a funny way of looking at monetization. If you offer a game as ‘free-to-play,’ you can build a passionate player base willing to spend hundreds, even thousands of dollars on ‘optional’ purchases. And yet those same players could find that a $ 60 game with $ 10 DLC as ‘greedy.’

In this case, the Vampire: The Masquerade fans decided this particular pricing was unacceptable.

Paradox Interactive really needs this game to be successful. They have had recent struggles with their business and can’t afford more misses. They closed Paradox Tectonic last year after cancelling their sim game Life By You.

We do hope Paradox figures out how to make the fans happy and ensure that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 lives up to everything they hope for this October.