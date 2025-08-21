Indie Stars That Are Stealing the Spotlight This Year

What indie games should YOU be on the lookout for in 2025?

Indie games are special because they’re not often “confined” to certain structures, beliefs, and styles that certain AAA developers have. That’s what helps them stand out visually, gameplay-wise, and more. 2025 isn’t over, but it’s already had some incredible indie games that you may have heard of, or have wanted to give a chance, but haven’t yet. So, allow our list to guide you on your indie journey!

Let’s start off with a popular genre of games…turned on its head in hilarious fashion.

Dating sims are an incredibly popular type of game, and they’ve taken some really interesting turns by indie and AAA developers alike. However, Date Everything takes things to a level no one thought of, and it’s been a huge hit this year.

Very basically, you’re terrible at romance, but then you get an item that transforms your everyday household items into potential boyfriends, girlfriends, BFFs, and everything in between. With an all-star cast of voice actors to make things even more hilarious, you’ll want to explore your home just to see who you can interact with and where things might go.

#9 – Peak

Next is a game that might get a lot of extra attention due to a namedrop at Gamescom.

Peak is a title that is truly simplistic in nature, but is really fun to play, and that’s why it’s sold over 10 million units so far. Yes, really. It’s done that well. The title boasts new island maps every day, and with up to four players being able to take on the mountains on these islands, you’ll have numerous ways to play, enjoy things, and see how well you can do together. Or, you can go it alone and further test your skills.

Sometimes the best indie games are simple ones, and this proves it.

#8 – A Game About Digging a Hole

Oh, you want another example about how “simple is better?” Then A Game About Digging a Hole is just the game for you.

The gameplay loop is literally in the title. You go into your backyard, start digging, and then you see what happens next. Naturally, there are things that you find as you start digging your hole, but that’s only one element to this. People are just enamored with the fact that this game is so simple and yet so deeply satisfying in a way that can’t truly be explained.

If you don’t believe us, get the game, grab your shovel, and start digging!

#7 – Rift Of The NecroDancer

Who doesn’t love a good rhythm game? This title is actually the latest in the beloved indie series, and it highlights just how much fun you can have with the genre while taking things in new directions.

In this case, Cadence is forced to do musical battles against the various creatures and monsters that are starting to come out of the rift in her world! Yeah, she’ll be busy for a while. You’ll have to be good on the beat and wary of how much health she has left to keep going!

Plus, there’s plenty of epic music to enjoy!

#6 – Bionic Bay

If you’re looking for a title that is truly breathtaking visually and isn’t afraid to have fun with the gameplay, either, then you’ll want to give Bionic Bay a go.

The title takes place in a unique world full of ancient mysteries and dangers. As you travel through it, you’ll need to think fast and use special swapping and physics-related mechanics to get out of danger and survive the onslaughts that await you.

Even just a quick look at this title will show you that this is something special and that you’ll want to give it a try. In many ways, this is an embodiment of the creative spirit that indie games are known to have.

#5 – Rosewater

Or, if you want something that’ll take you back to “simpler times,” then you’ll want to check out Rosewater. This point-and-click-style adventure game takes you to the 19th century, where you play a reporter who ventures into a certain Western town on the trail of a story that could change everything.

As you do your job and investigate all the clues you find, you’ll see that this town has many layers, and that each one is begging you to explore to find even more. The game has a charming look, great voice acting, and a deep mystery to solve. Think you’re up for that?

#4 – Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

There are times when indie games go “full-tilt” to not just deliver a memorable gameplay experience, but a deep story as well. This game is exactly that. You’re a “sleeper,” which is a robot-like body with the “mind” of a human. It’s complicated, but that’s just the start of your journey. You’re on the run from the corporation that made you, and you’re desperate to find your place in this universe.

With plenty of options to choose from as you progress and a deep, emotional story that may leave you heartbroken by the end, this is a title that you’ll play and likely never forget.

#3 – R.E.P.O.

We already talked to you about one epic sales success on the indie scene in 2025; now, let’s look at another via R.E.P.O. When an indie game sells over 16 million units in less than a year? That’s a blockbuster title.

The game is about you and your friends working for a corporation as rather “unique” individuals, and you’ll need to search around for valuable stuff to bring back to your corporate overlords. The problem is that the places you go to are full of not-so-nice things, and hilarity and insanity ensue.

This might be the next title that you and your friends can’t stop playing together with all the wackiness that’s involved.

#2 – Blue Prince

One could argue that Blue Prince, like many others on this list, thrived on the indie scene because its quality led to incredible word-of-mouth, and many think it is one of the best titles of 2025.

The game is set in a mysterious manor that you inherit. You are given a challenge: if you want to keep this place, you must find a certain room within it, but you only have a set amount of time to do so. You’ll need to put rooms together and hope you have the “right pieces’ to this full-on house puzzle, all the while, learning the truth about what’s really happened within these walls.

#1 – Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Are we cheating by putting Clair Obscur Expedition 33 on this list? No, not really. Technically speaking, Sandfall Interactive is an indie studio from France that just so happens to have made one of the best titles of 2025 so far. Sometimes, that really does happen with indie studios.

What really separated this game from others is that it was a love letter to JRPGs of the past, which the team fully admitted, while also being something fresh and new with its story, visual style, and even its incredibly layered voice acting. There are many who legitimately think this is the 2025 “Game Of The Year,” and that should be enough “recommendation” for you to try this game out.