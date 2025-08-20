PlayStation 5 Price Will Increase In The US Tomorrow

It’s not often we see a console spike in price. There’s usually a hard time getting a console when they first hit the marketplace. That’s when some consumers will unfortunately go through third-party sellers that buy up stock just to flip online for a drastically inflated price. However, it looks like Sony is forced into increasing the price of their PlayStation 5 across the board for those of us in the United States.

This is not something we like to see pop up. However, the official word came out that those of you who haven’t already picked up a PlayStation 5 will be paying more. What makes it less ideal is that this is a price increase that will apply across all the available units and models that are currently being produced for retailers.

PlayStation 5 United States Price Increase

Tomorrow, August 21, 2025, the PlayStation 5 consoles will go up, and you can find the official price points for each console model below. That said, Sony only noted on the PlayStation Blog that this was not an easy decision as they continue to navigate a challenging economic environment.

PlayStation 5 – $549.99

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – $499.99

PlayStation 5 Pro – $749.99

Meanwhile, it’s worth pointing out that this is only for the console units. Those of you who were concerned that this is bleeding over to other items sold by Sony can rest easy. As it stands right now, there is no price increase set for the current lineup of PlayStation 5 accessories and video games. However, we will continue to monitor the situation and alert you if the situation changes.

Again, this new price point is set to take place tomorrow. So today will be your last chance to seemingly secure a PlayStation 5 console before they experience a price increase. If you’re still not set on whether you want to take a stab at the current console offering from PlayStation, we do have a couple of Before You Buy’s that might help your decision.